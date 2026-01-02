Current Affairs One-Liners: Vice Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force 

Current Affairs One-Liners 02 Jan 2026: Here are today's one-liner current affairs presented in a new format. These updates are very important from the examination point of view and will prove helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the new Deputy Chief of the Indian Air Force, etc.

The 9th Siddha Day is being organized at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai by whom - Ministry of AYUSH

Who recently flagged off the maiden flight of the Dhruv NG Civil Variant Helicopter - Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Where did DRDO conduct the first successful flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket - Integrated Test Range, Chandipur

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) will set up how many inclusive technology business incubators (i-TBIs) in universities and higher education institutions across different parts of the country - 15