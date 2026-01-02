OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 314 posts at opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released recruitment notification for the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2025. A total of 314 various posts are to be filled in different services including Group-A and Group B Services. Out of 314 positions, 104 are reserved for women.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before February 20, 2026.The link for online registration and payment of the examination fee will be available from January 20, 2026. Selection for these posts will be done based on the performance of candidates in preliminary examination/mains examination followed by an interview round. Those who qualify in prelims round will be able to appear in mains round. The prelims exam will be conducted on June 07, 2026 across the state.

You will get all the crucial details about the OPSC OCS recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links. OPSC OCS Reruitment 2025 Notification The detiled advertisement regarding the Odisha Civil Services, 2025 (Advt. No. 05 of 2025-26) is available on the official website of the OPSC . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

OPSC OCS Recruitmnt 2025 PDF OPSC OCS 2025 Important Date The link for online registration and payment of the examination fee will be available from January 20, 2026.You can follow the schedule given below. Opening date for submission of application January 20, 2026 Last date for submission of application February 20, 2026 OPSC OCS Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details