Spot 3 differences in the zebra running on the grass. Only 3% can find them in 17 seconds!

Spot the difference puzzles are one of the classic puzzle games that are still going strong in the era of reels and snaps. This ultimate brain teaser challenge tests your observation skills. The best part is that you can attempt this puzzle at any time of the day, whether you are having your morning tea or just lazing around in the afternoon. Are you ready to test your focus level? Let’s get started! Visual Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% with Hawk Eyes and 140+ IQ can spot the sneaky 7243 among 7342’s in just 9 seconds! What is the meaning of Spot the difference? Spot the difference puzzles are puzzle games in the form of images, where two identical-looking images are shared. One of the images differs from the other in some points, and the task of the readers is to spot the differences between the two pictures.

Spot 3 Differences: Only 3% Can Find Them in 17 Seconds In today’s spot the difference puzzle challenge, you are presented with pictures of a zebra running on the grass. At first glance, the two images look almost identical. But don’t get fooled, there are three subtle differences between the two images, and only the sharpest eyes can spot the differences in 17 seconds. Do you belong to that rare class of puzzle solvers who HAVE the sharpest focus? Set your timer to 0 and find out now! What makes Spot the Difference puzzles popular? Spot the difference puzzles have gained immense popularity among netizens due to their ability to hold readers' attention. It is a very effective form of mental workout for those who are tired of scrolling through reels. Psychologists suggest that these puzzles help improve short-term memory, pattern recognition, and attention to detail.

Did you spot the differences? The images look identical to most people at first glance. Many people can spot the first difference within 5 seconds, and the second within 5 -10 seconds. But the third one is the sneakiest of them all, which only someone with the sharpest focus can spot. How many differences have you spotted? How to Solve Spot the Difference? The best way to solve this type of puzzle is to look beyond the main subject in the picture, as the subtle differences are hidden in areas other than it. If you managed to spot all the differences within the time limit, your eyesight is better than 97% of people. For those who didn’t find the differences within the time limit, don’t worry, you are not alone. Practice harder, and you’ll be able to crack such puzzles with ease. Now, let’s reveal the solutions so that you can match your answers.