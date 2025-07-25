Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Anna University Result 2025 OUT at coe1.annauniv.edu: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Anna University Results 2025: Anna University has declared the February/March 2025 semester exam results for various UG, PG and PhD courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the coe1.annauniv.edu result.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma
Jul 25, 2025, 15:21 IST
Anna University Result 2025
Anna University Result 2025

coe1.annauniv.edu Result 2025: Anna University has released the February/March 2025 exam first-year and late results for UG, PG and PhD courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BEd, and other exams. Anna University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu. Any student who wants a photocopy of the answer script the student has to submit the request to their College on or before August 02, 2025 (Wednesday). All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the coe1.annauniv.edu result 2025, the students need to enter their register number.

Anna University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Anna University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and PhD programs. The students can check their Anna University results 2025 on the official website of the University- coe1.annauniv.edu.

Anna University Results 2025

Click here

Steps to Check Anna University Result 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the coe1.annauniv.edu result 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Check Anna University Results 2025

Check the direct link here for Anna University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

Distance Education: - Sep. / Oct. 2024 Online Examinations - Online Mode M.B.A. (Business Analytics and General Management) Results

 July 25, 2025 Click here

Distance Education: - February/March 2025 Examinations and Special Examinations Results

 July 25, 2025 Click here

Anna University: Highlights

Anna University (AU) is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1978 and is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Anna University Highlights

University Name

Anna University

Established

1978

Location

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Anna University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

FAQs

