coe1.annauniv.edu Result 2025: Anna University has released the February/March 2025 exam first-year and late results for UG, PG and PhD courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BEd, and other exams. Anna University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu. Any student who wants a photocopy of the answer script the student has to submit the request to their College on or before August 02, 2025 (Wednesday). All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the coe1.annauniv.edu result 2025, the students need to enter their register number.
Anna University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Anna University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and PhD programs. The students can check their Anna University results 2025 on the official website of the University- coe1.annauniv.edu.
Steps to Check Anna University Result 2025
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the coe1.annauniv.edu result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu.
Step 2: Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Anna University Results 2025
Check the direct link here for Anna University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Link
Distance Education: - Sep. / Oct. 2024 Online Examinations - Online Mode M.B.A. (Business Analytics and General Management) Results
|July 25, 2025
|Click here
Distance Education: - February/March 2025 Examinations and Special Examinations Results
|July 25, 2025
|Click here
Anna University: Highlights
Anna University (AU) is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1978 and is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Anna University Highlights
University Name
Anna University
Established
1978
Location
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Anna University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
