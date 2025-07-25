coe1.annauniv.edu Result 2025: Anna University has released the February/March 2025 exam first-year and late results for UG, PG and PhD courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BEd, and other exams. Anna University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu. Any student who wants a photocopy of the answer script the student has to submit the request to their College on or before August 02, 2025 (Wednesday). All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the coe1.annauniv.edu result 2025, the students need to enter their register number.

Anna University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Anna University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and PhD programs. The students can check their Anna University results 2025 on the official website of the University- coe1.annauniv.edu.