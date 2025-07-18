Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Sikkim NEET Counselling is likely to be started in July. Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 is crucial for candidates who want to take admission in a medical college in Sikkim. The Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences is the only medical college in Sikkim with 150 seats. This makes the Sikkim NEET registration more important for the candidates.
Sikkim NEET Counselling will be conducted by the Government of Sikkim’s Directorate of Technical Education, ensuring transparency and merit-based selection. As of now, the officials have not released the Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 date. The counselling process will be conducted based on the NEET scores and other eligibility requirements.
Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 Date
As of now, the officials have not released the Sikkim NEET Counselling dates. However, candidates are advised to keep a check here for the latest updates related to Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Commencement For Registration Of Online Application
|
To be Announced
|
Online Application Form Release Date
|
To Be Announced
|
Last Date For Registration Of Online Application
|
To Be Announced
|
Choice Filling And Locking
|
To Be Announced
|
Processing Of Seat Allotment
|
To Be Announced
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
To Be Announced
|
Download Provisional Seat Allotment Letter And Report At The College
|
To Be Announced
When will the Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Start
The Sikkim Department of Human Resource Development (HRDD) will announce the counselling dates and registration process on their website - sikkimhrdd.org. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the latest update.
How to register for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025
Step 1 - Registration
Fill out the online registration form carefully. You’ll likely need details like your NEET roll number, NEET score, personal information, and domicile documents (if applicable for Sikkim state quota seats).
Step 2 - Uploading Documents
Upload scanned copies of documents like your NEET admit card, NEET scorecard, ID proof, domicile certificate (if applicable), and any other documents specified in the notification.
Step 3 - Fee Payment
There might be a registration fee for the counselling process. Pay the fees online using the provided method.
Step 4 - Confirmation
Review your application thoroughly before final submission. After successful registration, you’ll receive a confirmation email or notification.
Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 Fees
During the Sikkim registration process, candidates will need to pay a non-refunable registration fee. This amount varies as per the category. For the general category candidates will have to pay a sum of INR 1000 while the reserved category will have to pay INR 500.
|
Institutions
|
UR
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
15% AIQ/ Central Universities
|
INR 1,000
|
INR 500
|
Deemed Universities
|
INR 5,000
|
INR 5,000
Documents Required for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025
-
NEET Admit Card
-
NEET Scorecard
-
Class 10th Marksheet And Passing Certificate
-
Class 12th Marksheet And Passing Certificate
-
Category Certificate (If Applicable)
-
Domicile Certificate Of Sikkim
-
Character Certificate
-
Transfer Certificate
-
Passport-Size Photographs
-
Aadhaar Card Or Any Other Valid ID Proof
Eligibility Criteria for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025
To get eligible for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025, candidates must fulfil the following criteria given below -
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Domicile
|
Must be a permanent resident of Sikkim
|
Educational Qualification
|
Must have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects
|
Minimum Marks in 10+2
|
General category: 50% aggregate in PCB; Reserved categories: 40% aggregate in PCB
|
Age Limit
|
Minimum 17 years as on December 31, 2025; Upper age limit as per NEET guidelines
|
NEET Qualification
|
Must have qualified for NEET 2025 with the required cutoff percentile
|
Application Form
|
Must fill out the Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 application form within the stipulated time
|
Document Verification
|
Must produce original documents for verification during the counselling process
|
Category Reservation
|
As per the norms set by the Government of Sikkim
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation