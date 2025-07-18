Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Sikkim NEET Counselling is likely to be started in July. Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 is crucial for candidates who want to take admission in a medical college in Sikkim. The Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences is the only medical college in Sikkim with 150 seats. This makes the Sikkim NEET registration more important for the candidates.

Sikkim NEET Counselling will be conducted by the Government of Sikkim’s Directorate of Technical Education, ensuring transparency and merit-based selection. As of now, the officials have not released the Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 date. The counselling process will be conducted based on the NEET scores and other eligibility requirements.

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 Date

As of now, the officials have not released the Sikkim NEET Counselling dates. However, candidates are advised to keep a check here for the latest updates related to Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025.