Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 is going to be start soon. Those candidates who are interested in taking admission in Sikkim are advised to stay updated with the latest notifications. For more information related to the counselling process, check the complete article below.

Simran Akhouri
BySimran Akhouri
Jul 18, 2025, 13:51 IST
Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025
Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025

 Sikkim NEET Counselling is likely to be started in July. Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 is crucial for candidates who want to take admission in a medical college in Sikkim. The Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences is the only medical college in Sikkim with 150 seats. This makes the Sikkim NEET registration more important for the candidates.

Sikkim NEET Counselling will be conducted by the Government of Sikkim’s Directorate of Technical Education, ensuring transparency and merit-based selection. As of now, the officials have not released the Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 date. The counselling process will be conducted based on the NEET scores and other eligibility requirements.

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 Date

As of now, the officials have not released the Sikkim NEET Counselling dates. However, candidates are advised to keep a check here for the latest updates related to Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025.

Event

Date

Commencement For Registration Of Online Application

To be Announced

Online Application Form Release Date

To Be Announced

Last Date For Registration Of Online Application

To Be Announced

Choice Filling And Locking 

To Be Announced

Processing Of Seat Allotment

To Be Announced

Seat Allotment Result

To Be Announced

Download Provisional Seat Allotment Letter And Report At The College

To Be Announced

When will the Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Start

The Sikkim Department of Human Resource Development (HRDD) will announce the counselling dates and registration process on their website - sikkimhrdd.org. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the latest update.

How to register for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025

Step 1 - Registration

 Fill out the online registration form carefully. You’ll likely need details like your NEET roll number, NEET score, personal information, and domicile documents (if applicable for Sikkim state quota seats).

Step 2 - Uploading Documents 

Upload scanned copies of documents like your NEET admit card, NEET scorecard, ID proof, domicile certificate (if applicable), and any other documents specified in the notification.

Step 3 - Fee Payment 

There might be a registration fee for the counselling process. Pay the fees online using the provided method.

Step 4 - Confirmation

Review your application thoroughly before final submission. After successful registration, you’ll receive a confirmation email or notification.

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 Fees

During the Sikkim registration process, candidates will need to pay a non-refunable registration fee. This amount varies as per the category. For the general category candidates will have to pay a sum of INR 1000 while the reserved category will have to pay INR 500. 

Institutions 

UR

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

15% AIQ/ Central Universities

INR 1,000

INR 500

Deemed Universities

INR 5,000

INR 5,000

Documents Required for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025

  • NEET Admit Card

  • NEET Scorecard

  • Class 10th Marksheet And Passing Certificate

  • Class 12th Marksheet And Passing Certificate

  • Category Certificate (If Applicable)

  • Domicile Certificate Of Sikkim

  • Character Certificate

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Passport-Size Photographs

  • Aadhaar Card Or Any Other Valid ID Proof

Eligibility Criteria for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025

To get eligible for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025, candidates must fulfil the following criteria given below - 

Criteria

Details

Nationality

Indian

Domicile

Must be a permanent resident of Sikkim

Educational Qualification

Must have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects

Minimum Marks in 10+2

General category: 50% aggregate in PCB; Reserved categories: 40% aggregate in PCB

Age Limit

Minimum 17 years as on December 31, 2025; Upper age limit as per NEET guidelines

NEET Qualification

Must have qualified for NEET 2025 with the required cutoff percentile

Application Form

Must fill out the Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 application form within the stipulated time

Document Verification

Must produce original documents for verification during the counselling process

Category Reservation

As per the norms set by the Government of Sikkim

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News