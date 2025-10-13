RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply Online for 368 Posts Tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025 process will end tomorrow. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the Section Controller Recruitment 2025 on 15th September 2025. The online application process is now open. This allows eligible candidates to submit their forms until 14th October 2025. Applicants can access the direct link for the RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025 below. This article provides complete information about applying online before the last date. RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025 Last Date The RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025 process started on 15th September 2025. This gives a candidates a full month to complete their registration. The last date to apply online is 14th October 2025, and no applications will be accepted after this deadline. Aspirants are advised to fill out the RRB Section Controller Application Form 2025 well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

RRB Section Controller Application Form 2025 Overview The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the Section Controller Recruitment 2025 notification under CEN 04/2025. The online application process is currently active and will continue until 14th October 2025. Candidates can review the essential information and important dates in the table below before applying. Parameter Details Post Name Section Controller, Indian Railways Notification Number CEN 04/2025 Total Vacancies 368 Application Mode Online Start Date to Apply Online 15th September 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 14th October 2025 (till 11:59 PM) Age Limit 20 to 33 years as on 01/01/2026 Educational Qualification Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university Monthly Salary ₹35,400 (Pay Level 6, as per 7th CPC) Application Fee ₹500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹250 for SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Ex-Servicemen

RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025 Link The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the Section Controller Recruitment 2025 (CEN 04/2025) examination. This offers a great opportunity for candidates across India to secure a government job in the Indian Railways. A total of 368 vacancies have been announced for this position. Eligible candidates can easily apply through the direct RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025 link provided below before the last date. Click Here to Apply Online RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 How to Apply for the RRB Section Controller Form Online? Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 by following the steps below. Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website and open the Section Controller CEN 04/2025 notification.

Step 2: Register by providing the basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. Step 3: After registration, log in using credentials and fill in the required personal, educational, and contact details. Step 4: Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and necessary documents in the prescribed format. Step 5: Pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Step 6: Review all details carefully before submitting the application form. Step 7: Submit the form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference. Also Check: RRB Section Controller Previous Year Question Paper Documents Required to Apply for RRB Section Controller 2025 Candidates should keep the following documents scanned and ready in the prescribed format to ensure a smooth application process before filling out the RRB Section Controller Application Form 2025:

Recent passport-size photograph (as per official size and background specifications)

Scanned signature in the required format

Educational certificates and mark sheets (Graduation or equivalent qualification)

Proof of Date of Birth (10th standard certificate or equivalent)

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates (if applicable)

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

Ex-Servicemen certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if required for RRB zone)

Valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License

Medical certificate (if required for specific categories) RRB Section Controller Application Fee 2025 Candidates must pay the application fee while submitting the RRB Section Controller Application Form 2025. The payment can be made online only through debit card, credit card, UPI, or internet banking. Applications without fee payment will not be accepted. Check the category-wise fee details below:

Category Application Fee General / EWS / OBC ₹500/- SC / ST / PwBD ₹250/- All Category Female ₹250/- RRB Section Controller Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must meet the required eligibility conditions related to education, age limit, and nationality as specified by the Railway Recruitment Board to apply for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025. The detailed RRB Section Controller Eligibility Criteria 2025 are given below: Requirement Details Educational Qualification Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or institute Age Limit 20 to 33 years as on 01/01/2026 Nationality Must be a citizen of India RRB Section Controller Selection Process 2025 The selection for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 will be conducted in multiple stages to ensure a fair and merit-based process. The phases are as follows: