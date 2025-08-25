RRB Section Controller Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification Details

RRB Section Controller Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates must fulfill specific eligibility requirements to apply for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025. The RRB Section Controller Eligibility is based on educational qualifications and age limit.
Applicants should have a graduation degree from a recognized university, which is the minimum qualification for the post. Candidates must meet these conditions before submitting the application in any railway zone. This article provides details about RRB Section Controller Eligibility Criteria, including age limit and educational qualifications.
RRB Section Controller Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview
Candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria before applying for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025. The eligibility mainly focuses on educational qualification and age limit. Below is an overview to help aspirants confirm their eligibility:
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university
|
Age Limit
|
20 to 33 years
RRB Section Controller Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates must fulfill the eligibility conditions set by the Railway Recruitment Board to apply for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025. These include educational qualifications, age limits, and nationality requirements as per government rules. Candidates can check these details below before applying.
RRB Section Controller Educational Qualification 2025
Candidates must fulfill the prescribed educational requirements to be eligible for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025. These ensure that aspirants have the necessary academic background to handle the duties of a Section Controller. The following are the RRB Section Controller education requirements:
-
Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.
-
The degree must be approved by the relevant educational authorities.
-
This qualification ensures that applicants have the right foundation to manage Section Controller responsibilities.
-
Any additional specifications or equivalent qualifications will be clearly mentioned in the official RRB Section Controller Notification (CEN).
RRB Section Controller Age Limit 2025
Applicants must also fall within the prescribed age range to qualify for the RRB Section Controller Exam 2025. Candiates must be aged between 20 to 33 years to be considered for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025.
This age bracket ensures candidates possess the maturity and skills required for the role. Relaxations in the upper age limit are available for reserved categories as per government norms.
RRB Section Controller Age Relaxation 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) provides age relaxation for various categories such as OBC, SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, women applicants, serving railway employees, and candidates from special backgrounds like Jammu & Kashmir domiciles. Below is the category-wise age relaxation:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC (NCL)
|
3 Years
|
SC / ST
|
5 Years
|
Ex-Servicemen (UR)
|
33 Years + years of service in Defence + 3 Years
|
Ex-Servicemen (OBC-NCL)
|
36 Years + years of service in Defence + 3 Years
|
Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST)
|
38 Years + years of service in Defence + 3 Years
|
PwBD – UR
|
10 Years
|
PwBD – OBC-NCL
|
13 Years
|
PwBD – SC/ST
|
15 Years
|
J&K Domicile (UR)
|
38 Years
|
J&K Domicile (OBC-NCL)
|
41 Years
|
J&K Domicile (SC/ST)
|
43 Years
|
Serving Railway Staff – UR
|
40 Years
|
Serving Railway Staff – OBC-NCL
|
43 Years
|
Serving Railway Staff – SC/ST
|
45 Years
|
Quasi-Administrative Offices (UR)
|
33 Years + length of service OR 5 Years (whichever is lower)
|
Quasi-Administrative Offices (OBC-NCL)
|
36 Years + length of service OR 5 Years (whichever is lower)
|
Quasi-Administrative Offices (SC/ST)
|
38 Years + length of service OR 5 Years (whichever is lower)
|
Widows/Divorced/Judicially Separated Women (UR)
|
35 Years
|
Widows/Divorced/Judicially Separated Women (OBC-NCL)
|
38 Years
|
Widows/Divorced/Judicially Separated Women (SC/ST)
|
40 Years
