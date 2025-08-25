RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 368 Posts, Apply Online Begins September 15

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a short notification for the recruitment of RRB Section Controller posts across the country. A total of 368 vacancies for Section Controller are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online registration process will commence from September 15, 2025. Further detailed recruitment notification for the Section Controller posts will be released on September 14, on the official website. We will provide here all the details about the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 including eligibility, application process, age limit, salary, selection process and others.
RRB Section Controller Notification 2025
RRB has uploaded the short notice regarding the recruitment drive for RRB Section Controller in pdf format. You can download the same after clicking the link available on the official website. The detailed RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 will be released by the RRB shortly on its official website which will provide you with all the crucial updates to fill the application form.
|Name of the Posts
|Section Controller
|Number of posts
|
368
|Educational Qualification
|
Graduateioin
|Registration Date
|15 September to October 14, 2025
|Railway Section Controller Salary 2025
|
₹35,400 to ₹44,900/- Per Month
|Selection Process
|
|Official Website
|
rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The online registration process for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 drive will be commenced from September 14 and candidates can apply online on or before October 14, 2025. Check the details of the schedule given below-
|Events
|Details
|Notification Date
|
22 August 2025
|Application Start
|
15 September 2025
|Last Date Apply Online
|14 October 2025
RRB Section Controller Vacancy 2025
A total of 368 Section Controller posts are available across the country. Candidates can check the detailed notification before fill the application process including zone wise number of posts-
How to Apply For RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025?
Step 1: Visit the website of the bank - https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link-Section Controller” to open up the On-Line Application Form on the home page.
Step 3: Now, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” by entering their basic information in the online application form.
Step 4: After registration, upload a Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration
Step 5: Pay the application fee through the ONLINE mode only
