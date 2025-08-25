RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 368 Posts, Apply Online Begins September 15

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a short notification for the recruitment of RRB Section Controller posts across the country. A total of 368 vacancies for Section Controller are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online registration process will commence from September 15, 2025. Further detailed recruitment notification for the Section Controller posts will be released on September 14, on the official website. We will provide here all the details about the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 including eligibility, application process, age limit, salary, selection process and others.

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025

RRB has uploaded the short notice regarding the recruitment drive for RRB Section Controller in pdf format. You can download the same after clicking the link available on the official website. The detailed RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 will be released by the RRB shortly on its official website which will provide you with all the crucial updates to fill the application form.