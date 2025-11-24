Education News Today in English November 24th 2025: India-Australia MoU, Workshop on 'Tribal Education' and More

News

Here are the top important education news headlines from across India for students, parents, and guardians today, November 24, 2025. Read crisp news on government updates, MoUs, agreements on education here.

Key Points Check the top latest news bulletins on education today, November 24, 2025.

The news bulletins comprise international, national, and regional developments.

Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. IICT signs MoU for India-Australia creative collaboration at IFFI The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) and Australia's Deakin University signed an MoU at the Waves Bazaar, held alongside IFFI 2025. This collaboration, part of the Australia–India Creative Collaboration initiative with NFDC, aims to boost innovation, academics, and cross-disciplinary work in creative and tech-driven education. IICT CEO Vishwas Deoskar stated the partnership strengthens their mission to foster global talent in immersive and interactive media. The MoU covers collaboration on academic programs, training, research, workshops, masterclasses, and initiatives for student/faculty mobility and industry engagement. IICT also featured a booth at the Waves Bazaar. Separately, the 56th IFFI will screen 18 restored Indian film classics, including Subarnarekha, Umrao Jaan, Rudaali, Pyaasa, and Gitanjali, under the NFHM by the NFDC–NFAI.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights India's Push to Bridge Academia and Industry for Young Innovators Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, stated at the 9th Convocation of the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research in New Delhi that India is strengthening academic-industry links to empower young researchers in new technology sectors. He praised the institution as a leading scientific powerhouse and asserted that India's future as a global economic leader will be innovation, technology, and industry-driven. The Minister urged graduating scholars to continue innovating to build a technologically self-reliant and globally competitive nation. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Nagpur Book Festival 2025 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the first Nagpur Book Festival 2025 on Saturday at Reshimbagh Ground in East Nagpur. The nine-day festival, continuing till November 30th, is a joint effort by the National Book Trust (NBT), the Maharashtra Government, and the Zero Mile Youth Foundation. Gadkari emphasized that reading is vital for personality development, as knowledge gained from books shapes one's character. He also stated that for India to become a world leader, it must acquire knowledge, which is found in books. Over 300 publishers are participating in the event, which also includes cultural performances.

India’s Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) Unite for Student Well-being The 2nd National Well-being Conclave, held at IIT Bombay on November 22–23, 2025, focused on integrating mental health and well-being into higher education. Key Points: Goal : To strengthen student mental health, resilience, and well-being in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Participants : Around 80 HEIs, 115 faculty, and 139 students.

Highlight : Release of the "Compendium of emerging best practices of well-being across the country 2.0."

Focus Areas : Policy frameworks, early identification of concerns, collaborative mental health support, and digital well-being.

Outcome: Announced final recommendations and an Inter-University action plan for 2025–26 to coordinate well-being initiatives across HEIs, building on the first conclave in 2024.

Over 1.92 crore school students from all 36 States and UTs participate in Project Veer Gatha 5.0 Project Veer Gatha 5.0, an initiative launched in 2021 to inspire patriotism and share stories of gallantry awardees, saw participation from over 1.92 crore students across 36 States and UTs. Students submitted various creative entries honoring the bravery and sacrifice of the Armed Forces and exploring India's great warriors. The project, which aligns with NEP 2020's focus on experiential learning, has seen a steady rise in participation since its inception. This year, it expanded to include Indian schools abroad. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the IAF delivered a motivational message. Under Project Veer Gatha 5.0, 100 national winners will be selected across four stages, following the NEP 2020 curricular structure, with each receiving a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 and felicitation in New Delhi. Additionally, 2,956 district-level and 288 State/UT-level winners will be recognized locally.