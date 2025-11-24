CLAT 2026 Admit Card Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download Hall ticket

CLAT 2026 Admit Card: The Consortium of NLUS has issued the CLAT 2026 admit card. Candidates who have successfully submitted their CLAT 2026 applications can download the admit card through the link available on the official website.

To download the CLAT 2026 admit cards, candidates can login to their CLAT 2026 account and click on the Download Admit Card link. The link to download the hall tickets will be available until December 7. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets before the exam date.

CLAT 2026 admit card is available for download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the admit card.

CLAT 2026 Admit Card - Click Here

CLAT Admit Card 2026 - Official Notification

Steps to Download the CLAT 2026 Admit Card

The link for candidates to download the CLAT admit Card is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket