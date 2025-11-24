RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
CLAT 2026 Admit Card Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download Hall ticket

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 24, 2025, 06:25 IST

The CLAT 2026 admit card is now available for download. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2026 UG, PG entrance exam on December 7, 2025 can visit the official website to download the hall ticket. 

CLAT 2026 Admit Card Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Key Points

  • Log in with your mobile number and password to download the CLAT 2026 admit card
  • The window to be available until December 7th to download the hall tickets
  • CLAT 2026 to be held on December 7, 2025, across designated exam centres

CLAT 2026 Admit Card: The Consortium of NLUS has issued the CLAT 2026 admit card. Candidates who have successfully submitted their CLAT 2026 applications can download the admit card through the link available on the official website. 

To download the CLAT 2026 admit cards, candidates can login to their CLAT 2026 account and click on the Download Admit Card link. The link to download the hall tickets will be available until December 7. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets before the exam date. 

CLAT 2026 admit card is available for download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the admit card.

CLAT 2026 Admit Card - Click Here

CLAT Admit Card 2026 - Official Notification

Steps to Download the CLAT 2026 Admit Card

The link for candidates to download the CLAT admit Card is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT

Step 2: Click on the login and enter the mobile number and password

Step 3: Click on Download Admit Card

Step 4: The CLAT Admit card 2026 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference

CLAT 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

The following details will be given on their CLAT admit cards. Candidates are advised to cross-check the following

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Subjects
  • Reporting time to exam centre
  • Exam schedule
  • Other instructions
