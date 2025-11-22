RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Only 1% with Hawk Eyes Can Find the Hidden Word “FARE” Among “FAIR” In 7 Seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 22, 2025, 08:17 IST

Stop doomscrolling! Test your visual perception and attention to detail by spotting the hidden word FARE among FAIR in 7 seconds in this optical illusion. Test your observation skills now! 

Find "FARE" among "FAIR"
Find "FARE" among "FAIR"

Optical illusions are images that play tricks with our eyes and brains. These puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills. Optical illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brains process the complex visual information. 

Optical illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals.

Are you among the 1% with high visual perception?

Go ahead and test your visual skills now!

Find 3 Differences in the Girl Waiting at the Train Station in 21 Seconds!

Optical illusions: Find FARE among FAIR

optical illusions find word fare

This viral optical illusion image shared above has got the netizens into a frenzy. It challenges users to test their observation skills.

The grid depicted above consists of a repeating sequence of the word FAIR. Hidden somewhere in the grid is the word “FARE”. Your task is very simple. Just find the word “FARE” in 7 seconds. 

The title suggests that only 1% of people with hawk eyes can spot it.

Can you crack this viral optical illusion test?

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Readers with the sharpest eyes can find the different number more quickly than those with average-level observation skills.

The tricky part is that the repeating patterns confuse our brain; this phenomenon is called pattern recognition fatigue, where our brain’s shortcut mechanism takes a backseat and becomes less efficient.

Hurry up!

Time is running out for you.

Look at the image one final time; try to look out for any possible variation.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

Did you spot the hidden word?

Congratulations to those eagle-eyed readers who have spotted the word FARE; you have hawk eyes and a very sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden word can check the solution below. 

You possess HD eyes and a high IQ if you can spot the inverted 74!

Optical Illusion: Solution

The word FARE can be spotted in the 7th column on the right side of the word grid.

optical illusions find word fare solved

That was fun, right?

Now share this with your friends and see who aces the challenge in record time.

Also, do remember to test your intelligence by solving other such puzzles below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is currently serving as a Deputy Manager, Content at Jagran Josh. He has 7+ years of stellar experience in crafting engaging articles for a global audience. He is a recognised Expert in Pop Culture Puzzles (Optical Illusions, IQ Tests, 'Spot the Difference', Personality Tests). Mriganka also writes authoritative content on Sports and Science topics. His work is trusted by millions worldwide and makes learning addictive and fun. He is fond of non-fiction novels and action and thriller movies.

... Read More

