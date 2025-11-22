MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Out: 26,889 Allotted Seats, Check at mcc.nic.in

To download the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment result, candidates must visit the official website mcc.nic.in and click on the Provisional NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result Link .

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Results. According to the official notification issued, those allotted seats can submit grievances until 12 noon today; after this, the provisional result will be considered final.

The NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the round 1 provisional allotment result link

Step 3: The round 1 allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the seat allotment result PDF for further reference

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Grievance Submission

According to the official notification shared, candidates have until 12 noon today, November 22, 2025, to submit any grievances regarding discrepancies in the allotment. After the given deadline, the provisional allotment result will be considered as 'Final'.

Candidates can submit their grievances to MCC of DGHS through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change, and cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result. Candidates are also advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.