ICSI CSEET Result November 2025: Scorecard Expected Soon at icsi.edu

Key Points
- ICSI will soon announce the ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result on the official website at icsi.edu.
- Candidates can check their results using their application number and date of birth.
- CSEET November 2025 exam was conducted online via remote proctoring on November 8 and 10, 2025.
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Result 2025 for November session soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the reusltd at icsi.edu. The CSEET November 2025 exam was held on November 8 and 10, 2025 in online, remote proctored mode. Candidates will be able to download their CSEET scorecard 2025 online by using their application number and date of birth.
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Details
Check the following table carrying the ICSI CSEET November 2025 details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|ICSI CSEET November 2025 result date
|Exam name
|ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025
|Board name
|Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|icsi.edu
|Exam date
|November 8 and 10, 2025
|Exam mode
|Online, Remote-proctored format
How to Download CSEET Scorecard 2025
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard online:
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu
- Click on tab 'CSEET Result November 2025'
- Enter your details
- ICSI CSEET November 2025 result PDF will appear
- Check your details and download the scorecard for future use
