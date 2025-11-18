RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICSI CSEET Result November 2025: Scorecard Expected Soon at icsi.edu

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 18, 2025, 16:15 IST

ICSI will soon announce the ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result on the official website at icsi.edu using their application number and date of birth. The CSEET November 2025 exam was conducted online via remote proctoring on November 8 and 10, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICSI will soon announce the ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result on the official website at icsi.edu.
ICSI will soon announce the ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result on the official website at icsi.edu.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • ICSI will soon announce the ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result on the official website at icsi.edu.
  • Candidates can check their results using their application number and date of birth.
  • CSEET November 2025 exam was conducted online via remote proctoring on November 8 and 10, 2025.

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Result 2025 for November session soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the reusltd at icsi.edu. The CSEET November 2025 exam was held on November 8 and 10, 2025 in online, remote proctored mode. Candidates will be able to download their CSEET scorecard 2025 online by using their application number and date of birth. 

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Details

Check the following table carrying the ICSI CSEET November 2025 details: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  ICSI CSEET November 2025 result date 
Exam name  ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 
Board name  Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  icsi.edu
Exam date  November 8 and 10, 2025
Exam mode  Online, Remote-proctored format 

How to Download CSEET Scorecard 2025

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard online:

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu
  2. Click on tab 'CSEET Result November 2025'
  3. Enter your details
  4. ICSI CSEET November 2025 result PDF will appear
  5. Check your details and download the scorecard for future use
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News