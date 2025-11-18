AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit card Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

News

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card will be available for download from today, November 18. Candidates appearing for the exams can log in with their login id and password to download the admit card.

Key Points The INI SS 2026 exam is scheduled for November 22, 2025

AIIMS INI SS 2026 result will be announced by November 28, 2025

Log in using the login ID and password to download the INI SS admit card 2026

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card: All India Institute of Medical Science is expected to release the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card for the stage 1 Exam today. According to the details mentioned on the prospectus, finalisation of Centres and allotment of Roll No’s/Admit cards on the website will be on November 18, 2025. Those appearing for the INI SS 2026 January session exam scheduled for November 22, 2025, can visit the official website of AIIMS to download the hall ticket. To download the INI SSET 2026 hall ticket, students are required to visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. The INI SS admit card 2026 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card will include details like the candidate's name, exam centre details, exam schedule, reporting time and exam day instructions. Candidates must make sure they carry their AIIMS INI SS admit card 2026 with them along with a valid id proof.

AIIMS INI SS 2026 admit card is available for download on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to download the admit card will also be provided here. INI SS 2026 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon) AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download The link for candidates to download the INI SS Admit Card 2026 will be available shortly. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Step 2: Click on Academic Courses and click on Super speciality section Step 3: Click on INI SS examination Step 4: Click on the admit card link Step 5: Login with the INI SS login id and password Step 6: The admit card will be displayed Step 7: Download the admit card for further reference Details given on the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card