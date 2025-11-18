RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit card Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 18, 2025, 12:56 IST

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card will be available for download from today, November 18. Candidates appearing for the exams can log in with their login id and password to download the admit card.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
INI SS 2026 Admit card Today at aiimsexams.ac.in
INI SS 2026 Admit card Today at aiimsexams.ac.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The INI SS 2026 exam is scheduled for November 22, 2025
  • AIIMS INI SS 2026 result will be announced by November 28, 2025
  • Log in using the login ID and password to download the INI SS admit card 2026

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card: All India Institute of Medical Science is expected to release the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card for the stage 1 Exam today. According to the details mentioned on the prospectus, finalisation of Centres and allotment of Roll No’s/Admit cards on the website will be on November 18, 2025. Those appearing for the INI SS 2026 January session exam scheduled for November 22, 2025, can visit the official website of AIIMS to download the hall ticket. 

To download the INI SSET 2026 hall ticket, students are required to visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. The INI SS admit card 2026 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card will include details like the candidate's name, exam centre details, exam schedule, reporting time and exam day instructions. Candidates must make sure they carry their AIIMS INI SS admit card 2026 with them along with a valid id proof.

AIIMS INI SS 2026 admit card is available for download on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to download the admit card will also be provided here. 

INI SS 2026 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download

The link for candidates to download the INI SS Admit Card 2026 will be available shortly. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Click on Academic Courses and click on Super speciality section

Step 3: Click on INI SS examination

Step 4: Click on the admit card link

Step 5: Login with the INI SS login id and password

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed

Step 7: Download the admit card for further reference

Details given on the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card

The AIIMS INI SS 2026 admit card will include the following details. Candidates must make sure they cross-check all the details before printing the hall ticket

  • Candidate name

  • Registration number

  • Name of exam

  • Candidate photograph and signature

  • Exam centre details

  • Exam schedule

  • Reporting Time

  • Instructions for candidates

Also Read: BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Released Open School Class 10th, 12th Time Table; Download Schedule here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News