AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit card Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Key Points
- The INI SS 2026 exam is scheduled for November 22, 2025
- AIIMS INI SS 2026 result will be announced by November 28, 2025
- Log in using the login ID and password to download the INI SS admit card 2026
AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card: All India Institute of Medical Science is expected to release the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card for the stage 1 Exam today. According to the details mentioned on the prospectus, finalisation of Centres and allotment of Roll No’s/Admit cards on the website will be on November 18, 2025. Those appearing for the INI SS 2026 January session exam scheduled for November 22, 2025, can visit the official website of AIIMS to download the hall ticket.
To download the INI SSET 2026 hall ticket, students are required to visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. The INI SS admit card 2026 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card will include details like the candidate's name, exam centre details, exam schedule, reporting time and exam day instructions. Candidates must make sure they carry their AIIMS INI SS admit card 2026 with them along with a valid id proof.
AIIMS INI SS 2026 admit card is available for download on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to download the admit card will also be provided here.
INI SS 2026 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)
AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download
The link for candidates to download the INI SS Admit Card 2026 will be available shortly. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS
Step 2: Click on Academic Courses and click on Super speciality section
Step 3: Click on INI SS examination
Step 4: Click on the admit card link
Step 5: Login with the INI SS login id and password
Step 6: The admit card will be displayed
Step 7: Download the admit card for further reference
Details given on the AIIMS INI SS 2026 Admit Card
The AIIMS INI SS 2026 admit card will include the following details. Candidates must make sure they cross-check all the details before printing the hall ticket
-
Candidate name
-
Registration number
-
Name of exam
-
Candidate photograph and signature
-
Exam centre details
-
Exam schedule
-
Reporting Time
-
Instructions for candidates
Also Read: BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Released Open School Class 10th, 12th Time Table; Download Schedule here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation