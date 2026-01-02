TS Inter Exam 2026: 1st and 2nd Year Hall Ticket Links to be Available to Parents on WhatsApp

TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2026: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has issued an announcement regarding the release of the TS Inter Exams 2026. As per media reports, the Telangana Inter exam 2026 admit card will be shared directly with parents through WhatsApp. As per reports, the move is being introduced to improve transparency and parental involvement.

As per report, the link to download the hall ticket for preview of the hall ticket will be sent to the registered mobile number of parents of TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year students. The preview facility will allow parents and students to verify the details before the exams.

TS Inter 1st year students will be able to access their hall ticket preview by using their SSC roll number and date of birth while the TS Inter 2nd year students can use the 1st year hall ticket number and date of birth to check the preview.