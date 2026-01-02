HP TET Result 2025
TS Inter Exam 2026: 1st and 2nd Year Hall Ticket Links to be Available to Parents on WhatsApp

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 2, 2026, 17:00 IST

TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 hall ticket links to be provided to parents on WhatsApp through their registered mobile number. Window to be opened for rectification of details. Check latest updates here

Key Points

  • Links to be provided to parents on their registered mobile number via WhatsApp
  • Any corrections in details must be communicated to authorities before the final hall tickets
  • TS Inter Practical Exam 2026 to be held in February 2026

TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2026: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has issued an announcement regarding the release of the TS Inter Exams 2026. As per media reports, the Telangana Inter exam 2026 admit card will be shared directly with parents through WhatsApp. As per reports, the move is being introduced to improve transparency and parental involvement. 

As per report, the link to download the hall ticket for preview of the hall ticket will be sent to the registered mobile number of parents of TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year students. The preview facility will allow parents and students to verify the details before the exams. 

TS Inter 1st year students will be able to access their hall ticket preview by using their SSC roll number and date of birth while the TS Inter 2nd year students can use the 1st year hall ticket number and date of birth to check the preview.

The board has advised parents to carefully check the details printed on the preview hall ticket including subjects, medium, group, photograph, signature and personal particulars. In case of errors or discrepancies, candidates must immediately inform the concerned institute principals or district intermediate  education officer/ nodal officer or the respective district for corrections. 

As per reports, the WhatsApp based communication system has been introduced keeping in mind the widespread use of smartphones among parents. The initiative is expected to ensure timely access to hall tickets, early detection of errors and better coordination among students, parents, colleges and the district authorities. 

