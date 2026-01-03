Word of the Day: Ineffable

HP TET Result 2025
By Sneha Singh
Jan 3, 2026, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is ineffable. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of ineffable here.

Ineffable
Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

The word of the day is Ineffable. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Ineffable

Ineffable refers to something that is too great, powerful, or beautiful to be expressed in words. It is often used to describe deep emotions or experiences beyond verbal description.

Ineffable - Origin

The word ineffable comes from the Latin term “ineffabilis,” meaning “unspeakable” or “not able to be expressed.” It entered the English language in the 15th century and is commonly used in literary and philosophical contexts.

Ineffable - Usage

There was an ineffable joy in seeing the dream finally come true.
The painting captured an ineffable sense of peace.

Ineffable - Synonyms

Indescribable, inexpressible, unspeakable, unutterable, sublime

Ineffable - Antonyms

Expressible, describable, ordinary, mundane

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Ineffable. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

