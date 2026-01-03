Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Ineffable
The word of the day is Ineffable. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Ineffable
Ineffable refers to something that is too great, powerful, or beautiful to be expressed in words. It is often used to describe deep emotions or experiences beyond verbal description.
Ineffable - Origin
The word ineffable comes from the Latin term “ineffabilis,” meaning “unspeakable” or “not able to be expressed.” It entered the English language in the 15th century and is commonly used in literary and philosophical contexts.
Ineffable - Usage
There was an ineffable joy in seeing the dream finally come true.
The painting captured an ineffable sense of peace.
Ineffable - Synonyms
Indescribable, inexpressible, unspeakable, unutterable, sublime
Ineffable - Antonyms
Expressible, describable, ordinary, mundane
Conclusion
