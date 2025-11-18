UP TGT Exam Date 2025 Postponed: New Dates Soon, Check Official Notice Here

UP TGT Exam Date 2025 Postponed: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released a short notice announcing the postponement of the UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam which was scheduled to be held on 18-19 December 2025. This was being conducted to recruit teachers for the Advertisement No. 01/2022. The notification and application process was held in the year 2022 and since then the exam has not been conducted yet. The total number of vacancies announced for TGT was 3,539.

UP TGT Exam Dates 2025

Earlier the UPSESSB has announced the dates for the UP TGT exam to be held in the month of July 2025. But, due to reasons unknown, the exam was not held on the said dates and no official announcement was made. Then the UPSESSB released the notice regarding the UP TGT exam dates which was supposed to be conducted on 18-19 December 2025. Now, another notice was released by the UPSESSB which says that the UP TGT exam stands postponed.