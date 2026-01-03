Jharkhand School Holidays in January 2026 List: School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

The January 2026 calendar is full of important holidays and cultural festivals. The mostar starts with a aWinter Vacation that lasts until January 5th, giving people time to rest after the new year. Following the break, there are several traditional celebrations, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Basant Panchami, which all honor different seasonal and harvest traditions.
The month also includes major national and historical dates. On January 23rd, the country remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and on January 26th, everyone celebrates Republic Day. Since several of these holidays fall on Mondays or Friday. Check out the complete article to know the exact details.
January 2026 Holiday Schedule
Based on your list, here is the organized schedule for January 2026. This calendar includes winter breaks, cultural festivals, and national holidays.
|
Date(s)
|
Day(s)
|
Occasion / Holiday
|
Jan 01 – Jan 05
|
Thursday – Monday
|
Winter Vacation
|
Jan 12 – Jan 13
|
Monday – Tuesday
|
Sohrai (Harvest Festival)
|
Jan 14
|
Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti
|
Jan 23
|
Friday
|
Basant Panchami / Netaji Jayanti
|
Jan 26
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
Significance of January Holidays
-
Winter Vacation (Jan 01–05): This period allows students and professionals to recover from the year-end festivities and prepare for the new academic or work term. It is a time for rest and family bonding during the coldest part of the season.
-
Sohrai (Jan 12–13): A major harvest festival celebrated primarily in Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. It is dedicated to cattle and nature, where people express gratitude to their livestock for helping with the harvest.
-
Makar Sankranti (Jan 14): One of the most ancient festivals in India, marking the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). It signifies the end of winter, the arrival of longer days, and is celebrated with kite flying and traditional sweets like "til-gul."
-
Basant Panchami (Jan 23): This festival marks the arrival of spring. It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and arts. People often wear yellow clothing and perform educational rituals with children.
-
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti (Jan 23): Also known as Parakram Diwas, this day honors the birth of one of India’s most influential freedom fighters. It serves as a reminder of his bravery and his role in the Indian independence movement.
-
Republic Day (Jan 26): A national holiday that commemorates the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect. It marks India's transition to a fully independent republic, celebrated with grand parades and patriotic displays.
January 2026 is a blend of cultural reverence and national pride, perfectly encapsulated by the transition from restful Winter Vacations to the vibrant celebrations of Sohrai and Makar Sankranti. The month culminates with significant historical observances—Netaji Jayanti and the solemn yet celebratory Republic Day. This schedule highlights a crucial period for tradition, national identity, and seasonal renewal, offering various opportunities for both reflection and festivity.
