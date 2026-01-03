Jharkhand School Holidays in January 2026 List: School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

The January 2026 calendar is full of important holidays and cultural festivals. The mostar starts with a aWinter Vacation that lasts until January 5th, giving people time to rest after the new year. Following the break, there are several traditional celebrations, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Basant Panchami, which all honor different seasonal and harvest traditions.

The month also includes major national and historical dates. On January 23rd, the country remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and on January 26th, everyone celebrates Republic Day. Since several of these holidays fall on Mondays or Friday. Check out the complete article to know the exact details.

January 2026 Holiday Schedule

Based on your list, here is the organized schedule for January 2026. This calendar includes winter breaks, cultural festivals, and national holidays.