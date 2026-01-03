Cricket is more than just a sport in India. It is followed with deep interest across cities, towns, and villages, connecting people of all ages and backgrounds. Behind every international match, domestic tournament, and emerging cricket talent in the country, there is a well-structured system that manages and guides the game. Understanding how this system works is an important part of general knowledge, especially for students, exam aspirants, and cricket enthusiasts. The BCCI plays a key role in shaping the journey of Indian cricket. From organizing domestic competitions to representing India at the international level, its responsibilities extend far beyond what is visible during live matches. Over the years, the board has influenced how cricket is played, watched, and governed in the country, making it an important topic for awareness and learning.

The following quiz has been designed to offer a balanced learning experience. It encourages readers to think, recall, and understand key aspects related to Indian cricket governance without overwhelming them with excessive details at once. Each question adds a small layer of understanding, making the learning process smooth and enjoyable. 1. What does BCCI stand for? A. Board for Cricket in India B. Board of Control for Cricket in India C. Board of Cricket Council of India D. Board of Cricket in Indian States Correct Answer: B Explanation: BCCI stands for Board of Control for Cricket in India. It is the official body responsible for managing cricket in India. 2. In which year was the BCCI established? A. 1911 B. 1928 C. 1935 D. 1947 Correct Answer: B Explanation: The BCCI was established in 1928. It was formed to organize and regulate cricket activities across India.

3. Where is the headquarters of the BCCI located? A. Mumbai B. New Delhi C. Chennai D. Kolkata Correct Answer: A Explanation: The headquarters of the BCCI is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Most administrative decisions are taken from here. 4. Which international cricket body is the BCCI a member of? A. Asian Cricket Council B. ICC C. Both A and B D. None of the above Correct Answer: C Explanation: The BCCI is a member of both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). 5. Which of the following tournaments is organized by the BCCI? A. Big Bash League B. Pakistan Super League C. Indian Premier League D. Caribbean Premier League Correct Answer: C Explanation: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is organized by the BCCI. It is one of the most popular T20 leagues in the world. 6. Who was the first President of the BCCI?

A. C.K. Nayudu B. R.E. Grant Govan C. Jagmohan Dalmiya D. Sunil Gavaskar Correct Answer: B Explanation: R.E. Grant Govan was the first President of the BCCI. He played an important role in shaping Indian cricket administration. 7. Which Indian cricketer was the first captain of the Indian Test team under BCCI? A. Kapil Dev B. Lala Amarnath C. C.K. Nayudu D. Vijay Hazare Correct Answer: C Explanation: C.K. Nayudu was the first captain of the Indian Test cricket team when India played its first Test match. 8. Which format of cricket was introduced in India by the BCCI in 2008? A. Test Cricket B. One Day International C. T10 Cricket D. T20 League Cricket Correct Answer: D Explanation: The BCCI introduced T20 league cricket in India through the IPL in 2008, changing the global cricket landscape. 9. What is the main role of the BCCI?