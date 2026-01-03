SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2026 Released at sebi.gov.in, Download Grade A Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2026 : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on January 03, 2026 released the SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Officer Grade 'A' Assistant Manager 2025. The SEBI Grade A exam is a much awaited and prospective exam conducted on a national level to select qualified candidates for the position of Assistant Managers at SEBI in different disciplines. Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled on January 10, 2026 for various posts including Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025 - General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, Official Language Stream, Engineering (Electrical) Stream and Engineering (Civil) Stream can download their hall ticket after providing the login credentials to the link at SEBI-www.sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2026 Download Link You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below- SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2026 Download Link SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2026 Overview Under the recruitment drive, a total of 110 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions are to be filled in different streams including General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, Official Language Stream, Engineering (Electrical) Stream and Engineering (Civil) Stream. The detailed information about the recruitment drive for Grade A (Assistant Manager) is summarized below. Institution Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Post Name Grade A (Assistant Manager) Number of Posts 110 Exam Date January 10, 2026 Admit Card Update Out Maximum Marks 100 marks each for Paper 1 and Paper 2 Paper 1 General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning. Official Website https://www.sebi.gov.in/

SEBI Grade A Selection Procedure Selection for Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in three stages including Phase I, Phase II followed by Interview round.

Phase I: Written exam consists of two papers and is objective mode.

Phase II: Written exam known as Mains round which comprises two papers with questions both objective and descriptive in nature.

Interview: It is the final stage which is conducted to assess the personality of the candidate. How to Download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2026? Candidates can download the admit card after following the steps given below on the official website. Step 1 : Visit the official website of Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at - https://www.sebi.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the concerned link to download the hall ticket on the home page.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.