Who is known as the Father of Indian Archaeology?

Sir Alexander Cunningham is recognised as the Father of Indian Archaeology. He studies India's ancient sites, deciphering Brahmi and Kharosthi scripts, and brought the lost Buddhist heritage of India back to the world. He established the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 1861, which became a statutory body after independence under the ministry of culture.

Sir, Alexander Cunningham significantly transformed Indian archaeology from a hobby of curious travellers into a scientific discipline which contributed to our modern understanding of the Indian subcontinent’s vast and complex history.

Also Read: Who was the first Muslim ruler to invade India?

Who was Sir Alexander Cunningham?

Alexander Cunningham arrived in India in 1833 and joined the second lieutenant in the British Bengal Engineers, but his personal interest was in numismatics (the study of coins) and ancient geography. He started his journey with James Prinsep, a British numismatist and Indian scholar who deciphered the Brahmi script and his major discoveries and contributions are