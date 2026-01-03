NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (January 3, 2026): It is the first Saturday of 2026, and while you might be settling into your new year’s resolutions, there is one tradition that remains unchanged: the daily NYT Wordle.

If you are looking to keep your stats pristine while sipping your morning brew, you have come to the right place. Today’s puzzle, Wordle 1659, offers a melodic challenge that might stump those who aren't familiar with specific musical terminology.

Today’s word isn't necessarily "hard," but it does require a bit of niche knowledge that deviates from your standard "STARE" or "CRANE" logic. Let’s break down the clues to help you find the wordle today answer without losing your cool.

What are Wordle Hints Today, January 3, 2026?

Before we reveal the full answer, you might just need a little nudge. Use these Wordle hints today to narrow down your remaining options: