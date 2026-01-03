NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (January 3, 2026): It is the first Saturday of 2026, and while you might be settling into your new year’s resolutions, there is one tradition that remains unchanged: the daily NYT Wordle.
If you are looking to keep your stats pristine while sipping your morning brew, you have come to the right place. Today’s puzzle, Wordle 1659, offers a melodic challenge that might stump those who aren't familiar with specific musical terminology.
Today’s word isn't necessarily "hard," but it does require a bit of niche knowledge that deviates from your standard "STARE" or "CRANE" logic. Let’s break down the clues to help you find the wordle today answer without losing your cool.
What are Wordle Hints Today, January 3, 2026?
Before we reveal the full answer, you might just need a little nudge. Use these Wordle hints today to narrow down your remaining options:
Vowel Count: Today’s word contains two vowels.
Unique Letters: There are no repeating letters in this five-letter word.
Starting Letter: The word begins with the letter S.
Ending Letter: The puzzle ends with the letter R.
Phonetic Clue: The word ends with a common "-AR" sound, similar to "SOLAR" or "ALTAR."
Final Clue for Wordle #1659
If those hints didn't quite help you, think about this: The word refers to a traditional Indian stringed instrument. It is well-known for its long neck and its connection to famous musicians like Ravi Shankar. If you can hear the resonant, plucked strings of a 1960s psychedelic track in your head, you already know the answer.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, January 3, 2026?
If you are down to your final guess and the pressure is mounting, don't risk it. We have the solution right here for you.
The Wordle today answer is: SITAR
SITAR (noun): A large, long-necked Indian lute with a resonating body made from a gourd, typically used in classical Indian music.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 2 January, 2025 #1658: PROOF
Wordle Hint for 1 January, 2025 #1657: FABLE
Wordle Hint for 31 December, 2025 #1656: SIREN
Wordle Hint for 30 December, 2025 #1655: DECOR
Wordle Hint for 29 December, 2025 #1654: FRUIT
Wordle Hint for 28 December, 2025 #1653: ABBOT
Wordle Hint for 27 December, 2025 #1652: BATCH
Wordle Hint for 26 December, 2025 #1651: SPEED
Whether you nailed it in two guesses or barely escaped on your sixth, you have successfully conquered Wordle 1659. It is a great way to kick off the weekend and keep those cognitive gears turning.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation