JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Important Notification Regarding Mismatch of Photographs, Exam City Slip Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: The National Testing Agency has issued an official notification regarding the submission of certificates and documents. The notification has been issued regarding the mismatch of photographs and documents. Candidates who have a mismatch in their verification documents can check the details of the submission format here.

JEE Main 2026: Notification Regarding Mismatch of Photographs

According to the notification issued, the conducting body has noticed that candidates have registered using identity proof documents other than the Aadhaar Card. In some cases, the live photographs captured by candidates during the application process did not match the photographs as per the records available in UIDAI.

Such candidates have been provided with an opportunity to verify their identity by uploading a signed and attested certificate along with a recent photograph duly certified by their school/ college principal or headmaster. Considering the grievances received from candidates regarding non-accebility a few verifying authorities, candidates are now permitted to obtain attestation from Class 1 Gazetted officers, such as Tehsildar, Revenue Officers, SDM, DM/ Class 1 Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy.