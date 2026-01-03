JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Important Notification Regarding Mismatch of Photographs, Exam City Slip Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to submit certificates with attensted copied is January 15
- JEE Main 2026 exam city slip to be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026
JEE Main 2026 Session 1: The National Testing Agency has issued an official notification regarding the submission of certificates and documents. The notification has been issued regarding the mismatch of photographs and documents. Candidates who have a mismatch in their verification documents can check the details of the submission format here.
JEE Main 2026: Notification Regarding Mismatch of Photographs
According to the notification issued, the conducting body has noticed that candidates have registered using identity proof documents other than the Aadhaar Card. In some cases, the live photographs captured by candidates during the application process did not match the photographs as per the records available in UIDAI.
Such candidates have been provided with an opportunity to verify their identity by uploading a signed and attested certificate along with a recent photograph duly certified by their school/ college principal or headmaster. Considering the grievances received from candidates regarding non-accebility a few verifying authorities, candidates are now permitted to obtain attestation from Class 1 Gazetted officers, such as Tehsildar, Revenue Officers, SDM, DM/ Class 1 Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy.
The last date of submission of certificates has been revised by the NTA. Candidates can send the certificates in the PDF format until January 15, 2026, through the link sent to their registered email id.
Official Notification - Click Here
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam City Slip
The National Testing Agency is likely to release the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city slip soon. According to the details mentioned on the official website, the exam city slip will be available for download on the official website in the first week of January 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the exam city slip PDF on the official website.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam city slip includes the city where candidates will be allotted centres to appear for the exams. Candidates must note that the details of the centre will not be mentioned in the exam city slip. Students appearing for the JEE Main Session 1 exams can make necessary travel arrangements to report to the centres for the exams. Details of the JEE Main exam centre will be mentioned in the JEE Main 2026 session 1 admit card which will be released online shortly after the exam city slip is issued.
