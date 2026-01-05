Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026: Month-wise School Holiday Calendar, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026: The academic calendar of Himachal Pradesh is designed with great care and includes a variety of holidays that are a must for students and teachers alike. These holidays are required as per the Department of School Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh. They are planned carefully after considering a variety of festivals and holidays of Himachal Pradesh. In fact, it seems that they are designed after considering a variety of festivals and holidays observed throughout the state. Knowing the holiday calendar is a must for students and teachers.
This detailed resource handily provides the school holiday list that is prescribed for the state of Himachal Pradesh, along with all the festivals, holidays, as well as all the summertime, wintertime, and other holidays. If you are preparing for the next Deepavali, the next Pongal, or simply the dates for the long holidays of the next summer, this resource information is definitive. An important note, though, is that this list is for all schools governed by the government as well as for all aided schools, but may vary slightly for other private matriculation schools.
Himachal Pradesh Gazetted Holidays for 2026
These holidays are observed as mandatory public holidays across the state.
|
S.N.
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
1.
|
Statehood Day
|
25th January, 2026
|
Sunday
|
2.
|
Republic Day
|
26th January, 2026
|
Monday
|
3.
|
Guru Ravidas's Birthday
|
01st February, 2026
|
Sunday
|
4.
|
Maha Shivratri
|
15th February, 2026
|
Sunday
|
5.
|
Holi
|
04th March, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
6.
|
Id-ul-Fitr
|
21st March, 2026
|
Saturday
|
7.
|
Ram Navami
|
26th March, 2026
|
Thursday
|
8.
|
Good Friday
|
03rd April, 2026
|
Friday
|
9.
|
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's Birthday
|
14th April, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
10.
|
Himachal Day
|
15th April, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
11.
|
Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti
|
19th April, 2026
|
Sunday
|
12.
|
Budha Purnima
|
01st May, 2026
|
Friday
|
13.
|
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
|
27th May, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
14.
|
Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|
17th June, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
15.
|
Muharram
|
26th June, 2026
|
Friday
|
16.
|
Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti (Prakat Diwas)
|
29th June, 2026
|
Monday
|
17.
|
Independence Day
|
15th August, 2026
|
Saturday
|
18.
|
Janmashtami
|
04th September, 2026
|
Friday
|
19.
|
Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday
|
02nd October, 2026
|
Friday
|
20.
|
Dussehra
|
20th October, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
21.
|
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday
|
26th October, 2026
|
Monday
|
22.
|
Diwali (Deepavali)
|
08th November, 2026
|
Sunday
|
23.
|
Guru Nanak's Birthday
|
24th November, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
24.
|
Christmas Day
|
25th December, 2026
|
Friday
Holidays for Women Employees
In addition to general holidays, these dates are specific gazetted holidays for women employees in all Government Offices, Boards, Corporations, and Educational Institutions in Himachal Pradesh.
|
Sr. No.
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
1.
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
28th August, 2026
|
Friday
|
2.
|
Karwa Chouth
|
29th October, 2026
|
Thursday
|
3.
|
Bhai Duj
|
11st November, 2026
|
Wednesday
Himachal Pradesh Restricted Holidays for 2026
Government employees are authorized to choose any two restricted holidays from this list during the year.
|
S.N.
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
1.
|
New Year's Day
|
01st January, 2026
|
Thursday
|
2.
|
Makar Sankranti
|
14th January, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
3.
|
Sri Panchami, Basant Panchami
|
23rd January, 2026
|
Friday
|
4.
|
Birthday of Swami Dayanand Saraswati
|
12th February, 2026
|
Thursday
|
5.
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
31st March, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
6.
|
Easter Sunday
|
05th April, 2026
|
Sunday
|
7.
|
Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore
|
09th May, 2026
|
Saturday
|
8.
|
Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi
|
14th September, 2026
|
Monday
|
9.
|
Dussehra (Mahashtami)
|
19th October, 2026
|
Monday
|
10.
|
Govardhan Puja
|
09th November, 2026
|
Monday
|
11.
|
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day
|
24th November, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
12.
|
Christmas Eve
|
24th December, 2026
|
Thursday
Check the link given below to download the Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026 PDF:
|
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026 Download PDF
Himachal Pradesh Month-wise School Holiday List 2026
The tables below present the Gazetted, Restricted, and Women Employees' holidays separated by month for easy planning.
January 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
01st January
|
Thursday
|
Restricted
|
New Year's Day
|
14th January
|
Wednesday
|
Restricted
|
Makar Sankranti
|
23rd January
|
Friday
|
Restricted
|
Sri Panchami, Basant Panchami
|
25th January
|
Sunday
|
Gazetted
|
Statehood Day
|
26th January
|
Monday
|
Gazetted
|
Republic Day
February 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
01st February
|
Sunday
|
Gazetted
|
Guru Ravidas's Birthday
|
12th February
|
Thursday
|
Restricted
|
Birthday of Swami Dayanand Saraswati
|
15th February
|
Sunday
|
Gazetted
|
Maha Shivratri
March 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
04th March
|
Wednesday
|
Gazetted
|
Holi
|
21st March
|
Saturday
|
Gazetted
|
Id-ul-Fitr
|
26th March
|
Thursday
|
Gazetted
|
Ram Navami
|
31st March
|
Tuesday
|
Restricted
|
Mahavir Jayanti
April 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
03rd April
|
Friday
|
Gazetted
|
Good Friday
|
05th April
|
Sunday
|
Restricted
|
Easter Sunday
|
14th April
|
Tuesday
|
Gazetted
|
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's Birthday
|
15th April
|
Wednesday
|
Gazetted
|
Himachal Day
|
19th April
|
Sunday
|
Gazetted
|
Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti
May 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
01st May
|
Friday
|
Gazetted
|
Budha Purnima
|
09th May
|
Saturday
|
Restricted
|
Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore
|
27th May
|
Wednesday
|
Gazetted
|
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
June 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
17th June
|
Wednesday
|
Gazetted
|
Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|
26th June
|
Friday
|
Gazetted
|
Muharram
|
29th June
|
Monday
|
Gazetted
|
Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti (Prakat Diwas)
August 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
15th August
|
Saturday
|
Gazetted
|
Independence Day
|
28th August
|
Friday
|
Women Employee
|
Raksha Bandhan
September 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
04th September
|
Friday
|
Gazetted
|
Janmashtami
|
14th September
|
Monday
|
Restricted
|
Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi
October 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
02nd October
|
Friday
|
Gazetted
|
Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday
|
19th October
|
Monday
|
Restricted
|
Dussehra (Mahashtami)
|
20th October
|
Tuesday
|
Gazetted
|
Dussehra
|
26th October
|
Monday
|
Gazetted
|
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday
|
29th October
|
Thursday
|
Women Employee
|
Karwa Chouth
November 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
08th November
|
Sunday
|
Gazetted
|
Diwali (Deepavali)
|
09th November
|
Monday
|
Restricted
|
Govardhan Puja
|
11th November
|
Wednesday
|
Women Employee
|
Bhai Duj
|
24th November
|
Tuesday
|
Gazetted
|
Guru Nanak's Birthday
|
24th November
|
Tuesday
|
Restricted
|
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day
December 2026 Holidays
|
Date
|
Day of Week
|
Holiday Type
|
Holiday Name
|
24th December
|
Thursday
|
Restricted
|
Christmas Eve
|
25th December
|
Friday
|
Gazetted
|
Christmas Day
Note on Seasonal Breaks: This list primarily details the specific one-day holidays. The long summer and winter vacations are declared separately by the Department of School Education and are generally regional, depending on the climatic zone. Students and parents should check official circulars for the exact dates of the summer and winter breaks.
-
Summer Vacation: Typically observed between June and July.
-
Winter Vacation: Typically observed between December end and February beginning, especially in higher altitude areas.
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026–27 helps students, parents, and teachers plan studies and vacations in advance. With proper breaks and long festival holidays, the calendar ensures a healthy balance between learning and rest.
