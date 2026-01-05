Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026: Month-wise School Holiday Calendar, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026: The academic calendar of Himachal Pradesh is designed with great care and includes a variety of holidays that are a must for students and teachers alike. These holidays are required as per the Department of School Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh. They are planned carefully after considering a variety of festivals and holidays of Himachal Pradesh. In fact, it seems that they are designed after considering a variety of festivals and holidays observed throughout the state. Knowing the holiday calendar is a must for students and teachers.

This detailed resource handily provides the school holiday list that is prescribed for the state of Himachal Pradesh, along with all the festivals, holidays, as well as all the summertime, wintertime, and other holidays. If you are preparing for the next Deepavali, the next Pongal, or simply the dates for the long holidays of the next summer, this resource information is definitive. An important note, though, is that this list is for all schools governed by the government as well as for all aided schools, but may vary slightly for other private matriculation schools.