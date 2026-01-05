Bihar STET Result 2025
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026: Month-wise School Holiday Calendar, Download PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Jan 5, 2026, 13:07 IST

The list of Official Holidays for the Schools in Himachal Pradesh in 2026 strikes a proper balance between learning and rest. All central government Gazetted Holidays include Pongal, Republic Day, and Deepavali, and Restricted Holidays are integrated into it to portray the diversified culture of the state. This is an inclusive list that forms an imperative tool necessary for effective academic and personal planning among the entire school fraternity.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026: Month-wise School Holiday Calendar, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026: The academic calendar of Himachal Pradesh is designed with great care and includes a variety of holidays that are a must for students and teachers alike. These holidays are required as per the Department of School Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh. They are planned carefully after considering a variety of festivals and holidays of Himachal Pradesh. In fact, it seems that they are designed after considering a variety of festivals and holidays observed throughout the state. Knowing the holiday calendar is a must for students and teachers.

This detailed resource handily provides the school holiday list that is prescribed for the state of Himachal Pradesh, along with all the festivals, holidays, as well as all the summertime, wintertime, and other holidays. If you are preparing for the next Deepavali, the next Pongal, or simply the dates for the long holidays of the next summer, this resource information is definitive. An important note, though, is that this list is for all schools governed by the government as well as for all aided schools, but may vary slightly for other private matriculation schools.

Himachal Pradesh Gazetted Holidays for 2026

These holidays are observed as mandatory public holidays across the state.

S.N.

Holiday

Date

Day of Week

1.

Statehood Day

25th January, 2026

Sunday

2.

Republic Day

26th January, 2026

Monday

3.

Guru Ravidas's Birthday

01st February, 2026

Sunday

4.

Maha Shivratri

15th February, 2026

Sunday

5.

Holi

04th March, 2026

Wednesday

6.

Id-ul-Fitr

21st March, 2026

Saturday

7.

Ram Navami

26th March, 2026

Thursday

8.

Good Friday

03rd April, 2026

Friday

9.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's Birthday

14th April, 2026

Tuesday

10.

Himachal Day

15th April, 2026

Wednesday

11.

Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti

19th April, 2026

Sunday

12.

Budha Purnima

01st May, 2026

Friday

13.

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

27th May, 2026

Wednesday

14.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti

17th June, 2026

Wednesday

15.

Muharram

26th June, 2026

Friday

16.

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti (Prakat Diwas)

29th June, 2026

Monday

17.

Independence Day

15th August, 2026

Saturday

18.

Janmashtami

04th September, 2026

Friday

19.

Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

02nd October, 2026

Friday

20.

Dussehra

20th October, 2026

Tuesday

21.

Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

26th October, 2026

Monday

22.

Diwali (Deepavali)

08th November, 2026

Sunday

23.

Guru Nanak's Birthday

24th November, 2026

Tuesday

24.

Christmas Day

25th December, 2026

Friday

Holidays for Women Employees

In addition to general holidays, these dates are specific gazetted holidays for women employees in all Government Offices, Boards, Corporations, and Educational Institutions in Himachal Pradesh.

Sr. No.

Holiday

Date

Day of Week

1.

Raksha Bandhan

28th August, 2026

Friday

2.

Karwa Chouth

29th October, 2026

Thursday

3.

Bhai Duj

11st November, 2026

Wednesday

Himachal Pradesh Restricted Holidays for 2026

Government employees are authorized to choose any two restricted holidays from this list during the year.

S.N.

Holiday

Date

Day of Week

1.

New Year's Day

01st January, 2026

Thursday

2.

Makar Sankranti

14th January, 2026

Wednesday

3.

Sri Panchami, Basant Panchami

23rd January, 2026

Friday

4.

Birthday of Swami Dayanand Saraswati

12th February, 2026

Thursday

5.

Mahavir Jayanti

31st March, 2026

Tuesday

6.

Easter Sunday

05th April, 2026

Sunday

7.

Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore

09th May, 2026

Saturday

8.

Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi

14th September, 2026

Monday

9.

Dussehra (Mahashtami)

19th October, 2026

Monday

10.

Govardhan Puja

09th November, 2026

Monday

11.

Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

24th November, 2026

Tuesday

12.

Christmas Eve

24th December, 2026

Thursday

Check the link given below to download the Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026 PDF:

Himachal Pradesh Month-wise School Holiday List 2026

The tables below present the Gazetted, Restricted, and Women Employees' holidays separated by month for easy planning.

January 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

01st January

Thursday

Restricted

New Year's Day

14th January

Wednesday

Restricted

Makar Sankranti

23rd January

Friday

Restricted

Sri Panchami, Basant Panchami

25th January

Sunday

Gazetted

Statehood Day

26th January

Monday

Gazetted

Republic Day

February 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

01st February

Sunday

Gazetted

Guru Ravidas's Birthday

12th February

Thursday

Restricted

Birthday of Swami Dayanand Saraswati

15th February

Sunday

Gazetted

Maha Shivratri

March 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

04th March

Wednesday

Gazetted

Holi

21st March

Saturday

Gazetted

Id-ul-Fitr

26th March

Thursday

Gazetted

Ram Navami

31st March

Tuesday

Restricted

Mahavir Jayanti

April 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

03rd April

Friday

Gazetted

Good Friday

05th April

Sunday

Restricted

Easter Sunday

14th April

Tuesday

Gazetted

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's Birthday

15th April

Wednesday

Gazetted

Himachal Day

19th April

Sunday

Gazetted

Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti

May 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

01st May

Friday

Gazetted

Budha Purnima

09th May

Saturday

Restricted

Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore

27th May

Wednesday

Gazetted

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

June 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

17th June

Wednesday

Gazetted

Maharana Pratap Jayanti

26th June

Friday

Gazetted

Muharram

29th June

Monday

Gazetted

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti (Prakat Diwas)

August 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

15th August

Saturday

Gazetted

Independence Day

28th August

Friday

Women Employee

Raksha Bandhan

September 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

04th September

Friday

Gazetted

Janmashtami

14th September

Monday

Restricted

Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi

October 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

02nd October

Friday

Gazetted

Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

19th October

Monday

Restricted

Dussehra (Mahashtami)

20th October

Tuesday

Gazetted

Dussehra

26th October

Monday

Gazetted

Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

29th October

Thursday

Women Employee

Karwa Chouth

November 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

08th November

Sunday

Gazetted

Diwali (Deepavali)

09th November

Monday

Restricted

Govardhan Puja

11th November

Wednesday

Women Employee

Bhai Duj

24th November

Tuesday

Gazetted

Guru Nanak's Birthday

24th November

Tuesday

Restricted

Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

December 2026 Holidays

Date

Day of Week

Holiday Type

Holiday Name

24th December

Thursday

Restricted

Christmas Eve

25th December

Friday

Gazetted

Christmas Day

Note on Seasonal Breaks: This list primarily details the specific one-day holidays. The long summer and winter vacations are declared separately by the Department of School Education and are generally regional, depending on the climatic zone. Students and parents should check official circulars for the exact dates of the summer and winter breaks.

  • Summer Vacation: Typically observed between June and July.

  • Winter Vacation: Typically observed between December end and February beginning, especially in higher altitude areas.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2026–27 helps students, parents, and teachers plan studies and vacations in advance. With proper breaks and long festival holidays, the calendar ensures a healthy balance between learning and rest.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
