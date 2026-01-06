Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Karnataka Education Department has officially released school holidays for the year 2026. The total school holidays will include 120-140 overall for one academic year. For January month a total of four days of holidays excluding Sunday holidays. The holidays include Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. While most schools enjoy mid term holidays, some schools in the southern districts see a full academic pace after the new year. The article covers a comprehensive list of school holidays in January for the year 2026. This can be used by students, teachers, and parents to plan their holiday breaks ahead of time. Karnataka School Holiday in January: Key Points The state observed overall 120-140 days of school holidays. This includes summer vacations, mid-term holidays, public and Sunday breaks.

The official list is released by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

There can be a minimum of 220 school days for students. But the days may vary for government and private schools.

Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here Here is the complete list of school holidays in January 2026. Use this to plan your holidays in advance. Date Day Occasion January 1, 2026 Thursday New Year’s Day January 14, 2026 Wednesday Makar Sankranti / Pongal January 23, 2026 Friday Vasant Panchami January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Karnataka School winter vacation holidays expectedly starts from Christmas Eve and generally ends around the first week of January. Check out this expected dates for winter vacation. For any winter vacation extension check the government notifications for confirmations. Event Expected Date Christmas Eve Holiday December 24, 2025 Christmas Day Holiday December 25, 2025 Regular Classes December 26 to December 31, 2025 Winter Vacation Begins January 1, 2026 Winter Vacation Ends January 15, 2026 Schools Reopen January 16, 2026