Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Karnataka Education Department has officially released school holidays for the year 2026. The total school holidays will include 120-140 overall for one academic year. For January month a total of four days of holidays excluding Sunday holidays. The holidays include Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. While most schools enjoy mid term holidays, some schools in the southern districts see a full academic pace after the new year.
The article covers a comprehensive list of school holidays in January for the year 2026. This can be used by students, teachers, and parents to plan their holiday breaks ahead of time.
Karnataka School Holiday in January: Key Points
-
The state observed overall 120-140 days of school holidays. This includes summer vacations, mid-term holidays, public and Sunday breaks.
-
The official list is released by the Department of School Education and Literacy.
-
There can be a minimum of 220 school days for students. But the days may vary for government and private schools.
Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here
Here is the complete list of school holidays in January 2026. Use this to plan your holidays in advance.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
January 1, 2026
|
Thursday
|
New Year’s Day
|
January 14, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti / Pongal
|
January 23, 2026
|
Friday
|
Vasant Panchami
|
January 26, 2026
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26
Karnataka School winter vacation holidays expectedly starts from Christmas Eve and generally ends around the first week of January. Check out this expected dates for winter vacation. For any winter vacation extension check the government notifications for confirmations.
|
Event
|
Expected Date
|
Christmas Eve Holiday
|
December 24, 2025
|
Christmas Day Holiday
|
December 25, 2025
|
Regular Classes
|
December 26 to December 31, 2025
|
Winter Vacation Begins
|
January 1, 2026
|
Winter Vacation Ends
|
January 15, 2026
|
Schools Reopen
|
January 16, 2026
What Students Can Do During School Holidays?
Holidays are a perfect time to indulge in learning skills and building new hobbies. Students usually are not burdened with school work and studies are an exception for longer breaks. Thus offering students and parents both time to rest and relax.
-
Students can learn digital skills like graphic designing, photoshopping, coding and other related skills.
-
Students can also start learning a new language by using a language app, and plan language based games.
-
They can learn about simple science, life skills like cooking, and volunteering to people in need.
By participating in hobbies and indulging in personal projects, students can build necessary skills. They can learn to face challenges and life skills when confronted with issues.
Also Check: School Holidays in January 2026 List: State-wise School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation