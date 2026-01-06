JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here

By Jaya Gupta
Jan 6, 2026, 17:48 IST

Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Check out Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026. Get the full list of January month along with updates on winter vacations and how to enjoy the vacation period from here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here
Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here

Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Karnataka Education Department has officially released school holidays for the year 2026. The total school holidays will include 120-140 overall for one academic year. For January month a total of four days of holidays excluding Sunday holidays. The holidays include Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. While most schools enjoy mid term holidays, some schools in the southern districts see a full academic pace after the new year. 

The article covers a comprehensive list of school holidays in January for the year 2026. This can be used by students, teachers, and parents to plan their holiday breaks ahead of time.

Karnataka School Holiday in January: Key Points

  • The state observed overall 120-140 days of school holidays. This includes summer vacations, mid-term holidays, public and Sunday breaks. 

  • The official list is released by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

  • There can be a minimum of 220 school days for students. But the days may vary for government and private schools. 

Karnataka School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here 

Here is the complete list of school holidays in January 2026. Use this to plan your holidays in advance.

Date

Day

Occasion

January 1, 2026

Thursday

New Year’s Day

January 14, 2026

Wednesday

Makar Sankranti / Pongal

January 23, 2026

Friday

Vasant Panchami

January 26, 2026

Monday

Republic Day

Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26

Karnataka School winter vacation holidays expectedly starts from Christmas Eve and generally ends around the first week of January. Check out this expected dates for winter vacation. For any winter vacation extension check the government notifications for confirmations. 

Event

Expected Date

Christmas Eve Holiday

December 24, 2025

Christmas Day Holiday

December 25, 2025

Regular Classes

December 26 to December 31, 2025

Winter Vacation Begins

January 1, 2026

Winter Vacation Ends

January 15, 2026

Schools Reopen

January 16, 2026

What Students Can Do During School Holidays? 

Holidays are a perfect time to indulge in learning skills and building new hobbies. Students usually are not burdened with school work and studies are an exception for longer breaks. Thus offering students and parents both time to rest and relax. 

  • Students can learn digital skills like graphic designing, photoshopping, coding and other related skills. 

  • Students can also start learning a new language by using a language app, and plan language based games. 

  • They can learn about simple science, life skills like cooking, and volunteering to people in need. 

By participating in hobbies and indulging in personal projects, students can build necessary skills. They can learn to face challenges and life skills when confronted with issues.

Also Check: School Holidays in January 2026 List: State-wise School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Content Writer

Jaya Gupta is a Content Writer with 4 years of experience in varied domains from academic writing to working in indie-publishing organization. She has also presented a paper on Trauma, Gender and Digital Humanities and actively writes on education, and digital culture.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News