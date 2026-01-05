Which are the Top 5 Longest Living Birds on Earth?

Key Points Wisdom, a Laysan Albatross, is over 74 years old as of late 2024 and still active in the wild.

List of longest living birds: Did you know that some birds can legally qualify for a pension? While we often associate small animals with short lives, the avian world is full of biological anomalies. Certain species of parrots, seabirds, and flamingos possess genetic traits that allow them to outlive the humans who care for them. The current superstar of the bird world is Wisdom, a Laysan Albatross. As of late 2024, she is approximately 74 years old and was recently spotted tending to a new chick, defying all expectations for a wild animal. But she isn't alone. From zoos in Chicago to the remote islands of New Zealand, verified records show that birds are among the most resilient creatures on the planet. Below, you will get to read facts about the top 5 longest living birds, backed by data from the Guinness World Records and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

List of 5 Longest Living Birds and Their Age Some birds live for decades, but a select few join the Centenarian Club. The table below highlights the verified maximum ages of these incredible species. Rank Oldest Bird Species Famous Individual Recorded Age Status 1 Pink Cockatoo Cookie 83 Years Captive 2 Greater Flamingo Greater 83 Years Captive 3 Laysan Albatross Wisdom 74+ Years Wild 4 Andean Condor Thaao 79 Years Captive 5 Kākāpō Richard Henry 80+ Years (Est.) Wild Also Read - List of Top 11 Birds that Make the Most Unique Nests: Ranked 1. Pink Cockatoo Parrots are famous for their longevity, but the Pink Cockatoo sits at the top of the verified list. The absolute legend of this species was Cookie, a Major Mitchell’s Cockatoo who lived at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

Cookie was not just old; he was historic. He arrived at the zoo in 1934 and lived until 2016, reaching the verified age of 83. Guinness World Records officially recognized him as the oldest parrot to ever live in captivity. While anecdotal stories exist of Cocky Bennett, a cockatoo who allegedly lived to 120, Cookie remains the scientific standard for avian longevity. 2. Greater Flamingo Flamingos look delicate, but they are incredibly tough survivors. In the wild, they typically live for 25 to 35 years. However, in a protected environment, they effectively stop aging. The record-holder for one of the longest living birds was a Greater Flamingo appropriately named Greater. He lived at the Adelaide Zoo in Australia. Greater arrived at the zoo in the 1930s and survived until 2014. At the time of his death, he was at least 83 years old. His life spanned World War II, the moon landing, and the internet age, proving that a diet of shrimp and algae does wonders for the lifespan.

3. Laysan Albatross This is the most impressive entry because it refers to life in the wild, not a comfortable zoo. Laysan Albatrosses spend most of their lives soaring over the harsh North Pacific Ocean. Wisdom the Albatross is the face of this species. Banded by scientists in 1956 when she was already an adult (at least 5 years old), she is now over 74 years old. Most recently, in late 2024, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed she was still active and returning to Midway Atoll. Wisdom has flown an estimated 3 million miles in her life, enough to fly to the Moon and back six times. 4. Andean Condor As one of the largest flying birds in the world, the Andean Condor has a lifespan to match its massive wingspan. These vultures age very slowly. The verified record belongs to Thaao, a male Andean Condor born in the wild but raised at Beardsley Zoo in Connecticut. Thaao passed away in 2010 at the age of 79.

Biologists believe their longevity comes from their slow-paced lifestyle; they spend hours gliding on thermal currents rather than flapping, which conserves immense amounts of energy over a lifetime. 5. Kākāpō The Kākāpō is a flightless, nocturnal parrot native to New Zealand. It is also one of the rarest birds on Earth. These birds live life in the slow lane. They breed only once every few years when rimu trees fruit. This slow metabolism allows them to live an average of 60 years, with some estimates suggesting they can reach 90 to 100 years. Because they are critically endangered, every individual is tracked. One famous male, Richard Henry, was estimated to be over 80 years old when he passed, serving as a vital link to the survival of his species.