List of 9 Birds with Most Beautiful Crests (or Crowns) on their Heads

By Harshita Singh
Oct 16, 2025, 14:09 IST

Birds with crests are found across the globe, sporting elaborate crowns to communicate and attract mates. From the lacy Victoria Crowned Pigeon to the flamboyant Eurasian Hoopoe, these crested birds showcase the spectacular diversity of nature's design.

Birds with crests or crowns on their heads
Birds with beautiful crests: Nature's runway is always open, and the amazing headgear that some birds wear is one of the most eye-catching things about them. These beautiful feather displays, called crests or crowns, are not just for show. They are very important for talking to each other, courting, and showing threats. Ornithologists say that the evolution of these prominent features, which make them some of the most beautiful crested birds, is a very interesting example of sexual selection. For example, the size and color of a bird with a crest can tell potential mates how healthy and genetically fit it is.

Every bird with a crown on its head has a unique and beautiful display. For example, African species have golden plumes, while tropical hummingbirds have spiky, colorful tufts. For many, like the critically endangered Yellow-crested Cockatoo, conservation efforts are very important. But seeing these birds with crowns reminds us of how diverse life on Earth is. Get ready to see nine of the most beautiful birds with crowns that really look like royalty.

List of 9 Most Beautiful Crested Birds in the World

The diverse forms of birds with head crests highlight how evolution has crafted different, spectacular solutions for display and defense. Here are nine of the world's most beautiful and intriguing crested birds.

Rank

Bird Species with Beautiful Crest

Main Use/Significance

Conservation Status

1

Victoria Crowned Pigeon

Courtship and display.

Near Threatened (IUCN)

2

Eurasian Hoopoe

Raised after landing, during courtship, or when alarmed.

Least Concern (IUCN)

3

Grey Crowned Crane

Display; central to their genus (Balearica).

Endangered (IUCN)

4

Sulphur-crested Cockatoo

Communication (excitement, fear) and intimidation.

Least Concern (IUCN)

5

Atlantic Royal Flycatcher

Rare display, primarily during courtship or arousal.

Least Concern (IUCN)

6

Indian Peafowl

Shared by both sexes, used in courtship and alert displays.

Least Concern (IUCN)

7

Northern Cardinal

Signals attention, interest, or excitement; shared by both sexes.

Least Concern (IUCN)

8

Golden Pheasant

Mating display, attracting a mate.

Least Concern (IUCN)

9

Great Crested Grebe

Elaborate courtship rituals.

Least Concern (IUCN)

1. Victoria Crowned Pigeon

Victoria Crowned Pigeon bird with crest

The Victoria Crowned Pigeon is the largest pigeon species on Earth, instantly recognizable by its incredible crest. Native to New Guinea, this bird with a crown sports a delicate, lacy blue crest that looks like intricate filigree. It lifts this beautiful ornament during courtship rituals, making the bird a real bird king.

2. Eurasian Hoopoe

Eurasian Hoopoe bird with crest

With a crest often described as one of the most flamboyant, the Eurasian Hoopoe is an unmistakable sight across Africa, Asia, and Europe. This bird with a crest is known for its towering, fan-shaped crown of orange feathers, each tipped dramatically in black. It keeps its crest neatly folded until it lands or feels threatened, at which point the crown snaps upright.

3. Grey Crowned Crane

Grey Crowned Crane bird with crest

The Grey Crowned Crane earns its royal name with a magnificent, stiff crown of golden-yellow feathers that stand up like an elegant burst of bristles. Found in the wetlands of Africa, this creature's feathered crown is a truly unique bird, with a crown on its head, distinguishing it from all other crane species.

4. Sulphur-crested Cockatoo

Sulphur-crested Cockatoo bird with crest

Famous for its dramatic headgear, the Sulphur-crested Cockatoo of Australia and New Guinea has a large, brilliant yellow crest that it can raise or lower at will. It uses this crest to signal its emotional state, a fully erect crest can mean excitement or aggression, making this crested bird one of the most expressive pets and wildlife.

5. Atlantic Royal Flycatcher

Atlantic Royal Flycatcher bird with crest

Possessing perhaps the most hidden yet dramatic crest, the male Atlantic Royal Flycatcher rarely reveals its glory. When it does, the crest explodes into a brilliant, semi-circular fan of scarlet-red (in males) or yellow-orange feathers, beautifully tipped with blue-violet and black. It’s an unforgettable sight, reserved mostly for courtship.

6. Indian Peafowl

Indian Peafowl bird with crest

Though the male Indian Peafowl (Peacock) is famed for its spectacular train, its look is topped off by a delicate, fan-shaped head crest. This structure consists of bare black shafts ending in small, shimmering bluish-green feather tips, giving the bird with a crest a subtle yet elegant crown that complements its extravagant tail display.

7. Northern Cardinal

Northern Cardinal bird with crest

The Northern Cardinal is a well-known bird in North America. The male has bright red feathers and a sharp, pointed red crest that makes it easy to tell it apart from other birds. This crest is an important visual cue. When it is raised, it means the bird is excited or on high alert. Females also have a crest, but their feathers are a more muted, tawny color.

8. Golden Pheasant

Golden Pheasant bird with crest

The male Golden Pheasant comes from the mountains of central China. It is a beautiful display of color, with a long, trailing crest of golden-green feathers on top. This fancy bird with a crest is one of the most ornate on Earth. It is used in elaborate mating rituals.

9. Great Crested Grebe

Great Crested Grebe bird with crest

The Great Crested Grebe is famous for its complicated mating dances that take place on water. During the breeding season, this waterbird grows a unique black double-crest with chestnut-colored frills. It uses these to shake its head and groom itself at the same time as its partner.

These birds with crests are proof that nature is always coming up with new and interesting ways to attract a mate and talk to each other. These beautiful crowns, like the Royal Flycatcher's fiery fan and the Great Crested Grebe's elegant frills, remind us how important it is to protect the different places where these beautiful birds live.

