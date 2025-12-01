RMS CET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Rashtriya Military Schools hall ticket at nielit.gov.in

RMS CET Admit Card 2025: The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) has released the RMS Common Entrance Test (CET) Admit Card 2025 today, December 1, 2025. The exam will be held on December 7, 2025 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9. Candidates can download their admit cards on the official wbesite at nielit.gov.in.

RMS CET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of RMS CET 2025:

Overview Details Event name RMS CET Admit Card 2025 Exam name RMS Common Entrance Test (CET) Board name Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) Academic year 2026-27 Official website rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in Application portal nielit.gov.in Classes 6 9 Exam mode Offline, OMR-based Login credentials Registration Id Enter Your Password