RMS CET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Rashtriya Military Schools hall ticket at nielit.gov.in

Key Points
- RMS released the RMS CET Admit Card 2025 today, December 1, 2025.
- The exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025.
- Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at nielit.gov.in.
RMS CET Admit Card 2025: The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) has released the RMS Common Entrance Test (CET) Admit Card 2025 today, December 1, 2025. The exam will be held on December 7, 2025 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9. Candidates can download their admit cards on the official wbesite at nielit.gov.in.
RMS CET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of RMS CET 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|RMS CET Admit Card 2025
|Exam name
|RMS Common Entrance Test (CET)
|Board name
|Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in
|Application portal
|nielit.gov.in
|Classes
|69
|Exam mode
|Offline, OMR-based
|Login credentials
|Registration IdEnter Your Password
How to Download the RMS CET 2025 Admit Card?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their RMS CET Admit Card 2025 online:
- Visit the official website at apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in
- In the login wonodw, enter your credentials
- Solve the captcha code and click on the ‘Login’ button
- The RMS CET 2025 hall ticket will appear
- Review your details and download for exam entry purpose
DIRECT LINK - RMS CET 2025 Hall Ticket Download
RMS CET 2025 Important Instructions
- The RMS CET admit card contains the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, exam city, examination timing, and reporting instructions.
- It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the printed admit card to the examination centre.
- Candidates must also carry a valid photo identification document as proof of identity.
- Candidates are required to adhere to all guidelines mentioned in the admit card to avoid disqualification.
- Candidates who chose Kupwara or Baramullah for exam centres have been reallocated Srinagar.
- Candidates who chose Firozpur have been shifted to Amritsar.
- The exam centres include cities like Agra, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Alwar, Ambala, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata.
