RMS CET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Rashtriya Military Schools hall ticket at nielit.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 1, 2025, 18:46 IST

The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) released the RMS Common Entrance Test (CET) Admit Card 2025 today, December 1, 2025. The exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards, which include exam city, timings, and instructions, from the official website at nielit.gov.in.

Key Points

  • The exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025.
  • Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at nielit.gov.in.

RMS CET Admit Card 2025: The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) has released the RMS Common Entrance Test (CET) Admit Card 2025 today, December 1, 2025. The exam will be held on December 7, 2025 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9. Candidates can download their admit cards on the official wbesite at nielit.gov.in

RMS CET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of RMS CET 2025:

Overview  Details 
Event name  RMS CET Admit Card 2025
Exam name  RMS Common Entrance Test (CET)
Board name  Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in
Application portal  nielit.gov.in
Classes  69
Exam mode  Offline, OMR-based
Login credentials  Registration IdEnter Your Password

How to Download the RMS CET 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their RMS CET Admit Card 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official website at apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in
  2. In the login wonodw, enter your credentials
  3. Solve the captcha code and click on the ‘Login’ button
  4. The RMS CET 2025 hall ticket will appear 
  5. Review your details and download for exam entry purpose

DIRECT LINK - RMS CET 2025 Hall Ticket Download

RMS CET 2025 Important Instructions 

  • The RMS CET admit card contains the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, exam city, examination timing, and reporting instructions.
  • It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the printed admit card to the examination centre.
  • Candidates must also carry a valid photo identification document as proof of identity.
  • Candidates are required to adhere to all guidelines mentioned in the admit card to avoid disqualification.
  • Candidates who chose Kupwara or Baramullah for exam centres have been reallocated Srinagar.
  • Candidates who chose Firozpur have been shifted to Amritsar.
  • The exam centres include cities like Agra, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Alwar, Ambala, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

