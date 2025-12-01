PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Released for Junior Auditor and Audit Inspector; Download at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
By Mohd Salman
Dec 1, 2025, 18:36 IST

The PSSSB Answer Key 2025 for Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor exam has been released on December 1 at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can download the PDF, verify responses, calculate estimated scores, and raise objections under Advt. Nos. 01/2025 and 05/2025 before final results.

PSSSB Answer Key 2025
PSSSB Answer Key 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 for the Junior Auditor and Audit Inspector posts. The PSSSB Answer Key 2025 was released in December on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The answer key pdf contains the correct answers for each set.
Candidates who attempted the PSSSB Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor exam conducted on November 30, 2025, can check the official answer key. Candidates can verify their responses and calculate their estimated scores for Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor (Treasury & Accounts and Local Audit Wing) under Advt. Nos. 01/2025 and 05/2025.

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

PSSSB has officially released the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 PDF for the Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor examinations conducted on November 30, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website or they can click on the direct link provided below.

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Set A

PDF Download 

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Set B

PDF Download

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Set C

PDF Download

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Set D

PDF Download

PSSSB Answer Key 2025: Overview

The PSSSB Answer Key 2025 for Advt. No. 01/2025 and 05/2025 has been released on December 1, 2025 in the PDF format. Candidates can download the answer key pdf and calculate their estimated marks. Check the table below for PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Overview

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)

Exam Name

Audit Inspector & Junior Auditor Exam 2025

Exam Date

30 November 2025

Answer Key Release Date

1 December 2025

Answer Key Format

PDF (set-wise)

Purpose of Answer Key

Verify responses, calculate tentative scores, raise objections

Official Website

sssb.punjab.gov.in

How to Download the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 PDF?

Candidates can download the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 pdf by clicking on the direct link provided below or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on latest update section
  • Now click on the Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor Answer Key
  • Answer Key PDF will open up
  • Match your answers with the responses provided and calculate your estimated marks
  • Save and download the PSSSB Answer Key PDF for future reference

How to Calculate Estimated Marks?

After matching the PSSSB Answer Key candidates must calculate their estimated marks using the official marking scheme. Add marks for each correct answer and subtract for negative marking. Check the step by step procedure below

  • Calculate total correct and incorrect responses as per the official answer key
  • For every correct answer allocated 1 marks and for wrong answer deduct 1/4 marks
  • Use the formula
  • Final Score = Correct Answer * 1 - Incorrect answer * 1/4

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
