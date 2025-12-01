PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Released for Junior Auditor and Audit Inspector; Download at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Answer Key 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 for the Junior Auditor and Audit Inspector posts. The PSSSB Answer Key 2025 was released in December on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The answer key pdf contains the correct answers for each set.
Candidates who attempted the PSSSB Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor exam conducted on November 30, 2025, can check the official answer key. Candidates can verify their responses and calculate their estimated scores for Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor (Treasury & Accounts and Local Audit Wing) under Advt. Nos. 01/2025 and 05/2025.
PSSSB Answer Key 2025 PDF Download
PSSSB has officially released the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 PDF for the Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor examinations conducted on November 30, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website or they can click on the direct link provided below.
|
PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Set A
|
PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Set B
|
PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Set C
|
PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Set D
PSSSB Answer Key 2025: Overview
The PSSSB Answer Key 2025 for Advt. No. 01/2025 and 05/2025 has been released on December 1, 2025 in the PDF format. Candidates can download the answer key pdf and calculate their estimated marks. Check the table below for PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
|
Exam Name
|
Audit Inspector & Junior Auditor Exam 2025
|
Exam Date
|
30 November 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
1 December 2025
|
Answer Key Format
|
PDF (set-wise)
|
Purpose of Answer Key
|
Verify responses, calculate tentative scores, raise objections
|
Official Website
|
sssb.punjab.gov.in
How to Download the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 PDF?
Candidates can download the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 pdf by clicking on the direct link provided below or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in
- On the homepage click on latest update section
- Now click on the Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor Answer Key
- Answer Key PDF will open up
- Match your answers with the responses provided and calculate your estimated marks
- Save and download the PSSSB Answer Key PDF for future reference
How to Calculate Estimated Marks?
After matching the PSSSB Answer Key candidates must calculate their estimated marks using the official marking scheme. Add marks for each correct answer and subtract for negative marking. Check the step by step procedure below
- Calculate total correct and incorrect responses as per the official answer key
- For every correct answer allocated 1 marks and for wrong answer deduct 1/4 marks
- Use the formula
- Final Score = Correct Answer * 1 - Incorrect answer * 1/4
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation