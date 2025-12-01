PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Released for Junior Auditor and Audit Inspector; Download at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Answer Key 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 for the Junior Auditor and Audit Inspector posts. The PSSSB Answer Key 2025 was released in December on its official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The answer key pdf contains the correct answers for each set.

Candidates who attempted the PSSSB Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor exam conducted on November 30, 2025, can check the official answer key. Candidates can verify their responses and calculate their estimated scores for Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor (Treasury & Accounts and Local Audit Wing) under Advt. Nos. 01/2025 and 05/2025.

PSSSB has officially released the PSSSB Answer Key 2025 PDF for the Audit Inspector and Junior Auditor examinations conducted on November 30, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website or they can click on the direct link provided below.