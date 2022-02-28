GK Questions and Answers on World War II

GK Quiz on World War II: World War II or Second World War was the biggest conflict in history that lasted almost six years. World War II began in 1939 and ended in 1945. In World War II around 40,000,000–50,000,000 deaths were incurred and making it the bloodiest conflict.

The war resulted in the extension of the Soviet Union's power to nations of Eastern Europe. It also enabled a communist movement to achieve power in China. It also marked the decisive shift of power in the world away from the state of Western Europe and toward the United States and the Soviet Union. Take the Quiz below on World War II and know more about it.

READ| Explained: What is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine? Key reasons behind Russia-Ukraine conflict

1. From where did World War II start on 1 September 1939?

A. Europe

B. United States

C. Africa

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: World War II started in Europe on 1 September 1939. It began when Germany invaded Poland. In response, Great Britain and Germany declared war on Germany on 3rd September. World War II was the largest and most destructive war in the history of the world.

2. When did the war between U.S.S.R. and Germany begin?

A. 20 May 1940

B. 22 June 1941

C. 26 July 1941

D. 16 August 1942

Ans. B

Explanation: On 22 June 1941, war between the U.S.S.R. and Germany began with the German invasion of the Soviet Union, which is known as Operation Barbarossa.

3. Which of the following countries fought in World War II?

1. Italy

2. France

3. Soviet Union

4. Japan

Choose the correct answer

A. 1 and 2

B. 1,2, and 3

C. 1,3 and 4

D. 1,2,3, and 4

Ans. D

Explanation: In World War II main combatants were the Axis powers namely Germany, Italy, and Japan, and the Allies were France, Great Britain, the United States, the Soviet Union, and to a lesser extent China.

Solve| GK Questions and Answers on World War I

4. Consider the following statements regarding World War II.

1. In the Pacific, the war turned against Japan during the Battle of Midway.

2. The tide of the war in Europe shifted with the Soviet victory at the Battle of Stalingrad.

Which of the following statements given above is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: During the Battle of Midway (3–6 June 1942), the war in the Pacific turned against Japan. It was an American victory that destroyed the first-line carrier force of Japan and together with the Battle of Guadalcanal, ended the ability of Japan to prosecute an offensive war.

5. Which of the following leaders led the Allied powers in World War II?

1. Winston Churchill

2. Joseph Stalin

3. Harry S. Truman

Choose the correct answer

A. 1 and 2

B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3

D. 1,2 and 3

Ans. D

Explanation: In World War II, the Allied powers were led by Winston Churchill (United Kingdom); Joseph Stalin (Soviet Union); Charles de Gaulle (France); Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Harry S. Truman (United States).

6. Consider the following statements regarding the 'Phony war'.

1. Phony War term was coined by the journalists to describe the sixth-month period during which no land operations were undertaken by the Allies.

2. It is a name for the last months of World War II.

Choose the correct answer

A. Only 1

b. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. A

Explanation: Phoney War was a name for the early months of World War II. It was marked by no major hostilities. The term was coined by the journalists to describe the 6 month period from October 1939 to March 1940 during which no land operations were undertaken by the Allies.

Solve| GK Questions and Answers on USSR

7. Which of the following was the most important battle in World War II?

A. Battle of Midway

B. Battle of Berlin

C. Battle of Jutland

D. Battle of Stalingrad

Ans. D

Explanation: The battle of Stalingrad (1942–43) is considered one of the major battles in World War II. It was a brutal military campaign between Russia and Germany during World War II. It stopped the German advance in the Soviet Union and marked the turning of the tide of war in favour of the Allies.

8. During World War II, who of the following was the Commander General of Italy?

A. Benito Mussolini

B. Kuniaki Koiso

C. Karl Dönitz

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: During World War II, Benito Mussolini was the Commander General of Italy.

READ| When did Ukraine gain independence from the Soviet Union?

9. Name the first Nazi concentration camp in World War II?

A. Auschwitz

B. Dachau

C. Hora

D. Majda

Ans. B

Explanation: On 10 March 1933, the first Nazi concentration camp in Germany with the name Dachau was established. It was established slightly more than five weeks after Adolf Hitler became chancellor. During World War II, the main camp was supplemented by around 150 branches that were scattered throughout southern Germany and Austria and all of them collectively known as Dachau.

10. When did Germany sign a nonaggression pact with the Soviet Union?

A. July 1938

B. August 1939

C. August 1940

D. July 1940

Ans. B

Explanation: German-Soviet Nonaggression Pact was also known as Nazi-Soviet Nonaggression Pact, German-Soviet Treaty of Nonaggression, Hitler-Stalin Pact, and Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. It was signed on 23 August 1939 between Germany and the Soviet Union. It was concluded only a few days before the beginning of World War II.

Also, Read