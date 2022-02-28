GK Questions and Answers on USSR

GK Quiz on USSR: Soviet Union, officially known as the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). It was the former northern Eurasian empire (1917/22-1991) that stretched from the Baltic and Black seas to the Pacific Ocean. The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics by area was the world's largest country during the time of its existence. It was also one of the most diverse, consisting of more than 100 distinct nationalities living within its borders at that time. To know more about USSR, take the quiz below!

1. Which of the following led to the creation of the Soviet Union from the Russian Empire?

A. The Russian Revolution of 1917

B. The Bolshevik Party

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

Ans. C

Explanation: During the Russian Revolution of 1917, the Bolshevik Party under Vladimir Lenin dominated the Soviet forces which was a coalition of worker's and soldier's committees, and called for the creation of a socialist state in the former Russian Empire.

2. Bloody Sunday is associated with which of the following revolution in Russia?

A. A. Russian Revolution of 1905

B. Bourgeois Democratic Revolution 1917

C. Great October Socialist Revolution 1917

D. Bolotnikov Rebellion

Ans. A

Explanation: Bloody Sunday is also known as Red Sunday is the name given to the events of Sunday (22 January 1905) in St Petersburg, Russia. It marks the beginning of the violent phase of the Russian Revolution of 1905. Bloody Sunday caused grave consequences for the Tsarist autocracy that governs Imperial Russia. Events in St. Petersburg provoked outrage in public and various massive strikes took place that spread quickly to the industrial centres of the Russian Empire.

3. Who established the Soviet Union's Red Army?

A. Vladimir Lenin

B. Grigory Petrovsky

C. Mikhail Tskhakaya

D. Leon Trotsky

Ans. D

Explanation: The Soviet government on 22 April 1918 decreed compulsory military training for workers and peasants who did not employ hired labour. This was the beginning of the Red Army. It was founded by Leon Trotsky. From March 1918, he was the people's commissar for war until he lost the post in November 1924.

4. Who was the first chairman of the USSR?

A. Vladimir Lenin

B. Stalin

C. Mikhail Kalinin

D. Alexander Chervyakov

Ans. A

Explanation: A treaty was signed between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in 1922 and formed the Union of Societ Socialist Republics. Vladimir Lenin was the first chairman of the USSR.

5. During World War II, name the Russian city that was the site of a multi-year siege?

A. Moscow

B. Leningrad

C. Petrograd

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: Siege of Leningrad was also known as the 900-day siege. It was a prolonged siege from 8 September 1941 to 27 January 1944 of the city of Leningrad (St. Petersburg) in the Soviet Union by German and Finnish armed forces during World War II. Actually, the siege lasted 872 days.

6. When was Stalin named the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union?

A. March 1922

B. April 1922

C. May 1921

D. April 1921

Ans. B

Explanation: Stalin was named the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in April 1922. Stalin was appointed by Lenin as the head of the Worker's and Peasant's Inspectorate. This gave Stalin considerable power.

7. When was formally the Soviet Union dissolved?

A. 1980-1983

B. 1982-1990

C. 1988-1991

D. 1990-1992

Ans. C

Explanation: The Soviet Union dissolution (1988-1991) was the process of internal political, economic, and ethnic disintegration within the USSR. This resulted in the end of its existence as a sovereign state. It paved the way for the establishment of new, independent republics in the Baltics and Central Asia and the creation of the Russian Federation.

8. When the USSR was established, it was composed of how many republics?

A. 10

B. 12

C. 13

D. 15

Ans. D

Explanation: At the time of the establishment of USSR, it was composed of fifteen Republics. The largest of which was Russia. These 15 Soviet Socialist Republics (S.S.R's) were Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belorussia (now Belarus), Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kirgiziya (now Kyrgyzstan), Latvia, Lithuania, Moldavia (now Moldova), Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

9. Consider the following statements.

1. The U.S.S.R. was the successor to the Russian Empire of the tsars.

2. The economic foundation of the U.S.S.R. was “Socialist ownership of the means of production, distribution, and exchange."

3. Amendments to the constitution in 1988 replaced the old Supreme Soviet with the Congress of People’s Deputies of the U.S.S.R.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

A. 1 and 2

B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3

D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans. D

Explanation: The U.S.S.R. was the successor to the Russian Empire of the tsars. The economic foundation of the U.S.S.R. was “Socialist ownership of the means of production, distribution, and exchange." Amendments to the constitution in 1988 replaced the old Supreme Soviet with the Congress of People’s Deputies of the U.S.S.R.

10. What was the capital of the Soviet Union at the time of establishment?

A. Moscow

B. Moldavia

C. Georgia

D. Kirgiziya

Ans. A

Explanation: Moscow was the capital of the USSR, which is also Russia's capital city. At the time of the existence of the USSR, it was the world's largest country by area.

