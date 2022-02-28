GK Questions and Answers on World War I

GK Quiz on World War I: World War I or the First World War is considered one of the largest wars in history. It was a deadly global conflict that originated in Europe and lasted from 28 July 1914 to 11 November 1918. World War I was virtually unprecedented in the slaughter, carnage, and destruction it caused. It was fought between the Allied Powers and the Central Powers. The war ended with the defeat of central powers.

The War led to the fall of four great imperial dynasties in Germany- Russia, Austria- Hungary, and Turkey that resulted in the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. It also led to the destabilisation of European society and also laid the groundwork for World War II. Take the Quiz below!

1. When World War I started, who of the following was the President of the US?

A.William Henry Harrison

B. Woodrow Wilson

C. Warren G. Harding

D. Herbert Hoover

Ans. B

Explanation: Woodrow Wilson was the 28th president of the United States. He was an American Scholar and statesman. He was remembered for his legislative accomplishments and his high-minded idealism. He led his country into World War I. He became a creator and leading advocate of the League of Nations. For this, he was awarded the 1919 Nobel Prize for Peace.

2. In World War I, which of the following nations remained neutral?

A.Norway

B.Denmark

C.Mexico

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: Few countries that remained neutral in World War I are in Europe: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Spain; in South America: Mexico, Chile, and Argentina.

3. Which of the following was the main cause of World War I?

A. Assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand

B. The United States declared war on German ally Austria-Hungary.

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

Ans. A

Explanation: There were different events that took place in the years building up to 1914 that led to World War I but the major cause that can be stated was the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand by South Slav nationalist Gavrilo Princip.

4. Which of the following are the major battles that were included during World War I?

1. Battle of the Somme

2. Battle of Tannenberg

3. Battle of Gallipoli

4. Battle of Verdun

Choose the correct answer

A. Both 1 and 2

B. Both 2 and 3

C. 1, 2 and 3

D. 1, 2, 3 and 4

Ans. D

Explanation: Some of the major battles during World war I were the First Battle of the Marne, Battle of the Somme, Battle of Tannenberg, Battle of Gallipoli, and the Battle of Verdun.

5. Which of the following were the political consequences of World War I?

1. Austria- Hungary was carved up into a number of independent states.

2. Russia and Germany gave land to Poland

3. Countries in the Middle East were put under the control of Great Britain and France.

Choose the correct answer

A. 1 and 2

B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3

D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans. D

Explanation: With the end of World War I, four monarchies brought to an end, namely Czar Nicholas II of Russia, Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany, Emperor Charles of Austria, and the sultan of the Ottoman Empire also had to step down. From the old empires, new countries were carved out like Austria-Hungary was carved up into various independent states. Russia and Germany gave land to Poland. Also, the Middle East countries were put under the control of Great Britain and France. And the left Ottoman Empire became Turkey.

6. Which of the following were the main members of the Allied Powers?

1. France

2. Britain

3. Russia

Choose the correct answer

A. 1 and 2

B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3

D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans. D

Explanation: World War I was fought between the Allied Powers and the Central Powers. The main members of the Allied Powers were France, Britain, and Russia. After 1917, the United States also fought on the side of the Allies.

7. Which of the following were the main members of the Central Powers?

1. Germany

2. Austria-Hungary

3. The Ottoman Empire

4. Bulgaria

Choose the correct answer

A. Both 1 and 2

B. 2, 3 and 4

C. 1, 2 and 3

D. 1, 2, 3 and 4

Ans. D

Explanation: The main members of the Central Powers were Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire, and Bulgaria.

8. Which of the following was/were spy/ spies in World War I?

1. James Bond

2. Mata Hari

3. Eddie Rickenbacker

Choose the correct answer

A. 1 and 2

B. Only 2

C. 1 and 3

D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans. B

Explanation: Mata Hari (Margaretha Geertruida MacLeod) was a dancer and courtesan whose name has become a synonym for the seductive female spy. During World War I, she was shot by the French on charges of spying for Germany.

9. When did the United States declare war on German ally Austria-Hungary in World War I?

A. 4 March 1917

B. 4 April 1917

C. 7 December 1916

D. 7 December 1917

Ans. D

Explanation: The U.S. Senate voted in support of the measure to declare war on Germany on 4 April 1917. Later, the United States declared war on German ally Austria-Hungary on 7 December 1917.

10. World War I was won by whom?

A. The Allies Powers

B. The Central Powers

C. Both A and B

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: After four years of combat, the Allies won World War I. Around 8.5 million soldiers died as a result of battle wounds or disease.

11. Which of the following treaty was signed at the end of World War I by the Allied and associated powers and by Germany?

A. Treaty of Versailles

B. Treaty of Saint-German-en-Laye

C. Woodrow Wilson and the Fourteen Points

D. Treaties of Trianon, Sèvres, and Lausanne

Ans. A

Explanation: The treaty of Versailles was a peace document that was signed at the end of World War I by the Allied and associated powers and by Germany in the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles, France, on 28 June 1919. It took force on 10 January 1920.

