Imagine an AI that can look at the Sun and warn us before dangerous solar storms hit Earth. That’s exactly what NASA and IBM have built: a groundbreaking AI model called Surya. This new system could give scientists and industries precious hours of warning before solar flares disrupt our satellites, GPS systems, or even power grids on Earth.

What Are Solar Storms and Why Should We Care?

Solar Storms are sudden bursts of energy from the Sun. When they reach Earth, they can:

Disrupt GPS and communication satellites

Interfere with airline communications

Cause geomagnetic storms may damage power grids

Pose a risk to astronauts in space

In short, solar storms aren’t just a space issue; they can affect our everyday lives on Earth.