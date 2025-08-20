What Is a Black Moon? See When You Can Spot the Rare Event in the U.S

Skywatchers, let’s mark your calendars! A rare Black Moon is set to hit the skies this week, but here is a twist: you will not be able to see it. Even though the Black Moon itself stays invisible, this celestial phenomenon creates a perfect backdrop for stargazing. So, I know, now, you are wondering what makes it so special? Let me break it down for you. Check out: Why is the Moon Red Tonight in the U.S.? Check the Science Behind and Trivia Facts here! What Is a Black Moon? A Black Moon is not an official astronomical term, but it’s widely used to describe rare variations of the lunar cycle. Unlike a typical full moon or supermoon, a Black Moon happens under special circumstances: When there are two new moons in the same month (monthly Black Moon).

When there are four new moons in one season, the third one is called a seasonal Black Moon.

When January, February, or March miss having a new moon, the other months double up, making the second one a Black Moon.

And, this week’s Black Moon (i.e., Aug. 23, 2025) is seasonal. Why Can’t You See the Black Moon? During any new moon, including a Black Moon, the sunlit side of the moon faces away from Earth, making it invisible in the night sky. Instead of a glowing moon, you’ll see a moon-sized patch of darkness. But don’t be disappointed, this dark canvas makes it prime time for stargazing and spotting planets, provided the weather is clear. When Is the Black Moon Happening in the U.S.? The Black Moon will occur on the night of Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. While you won’t see the moon itself, U.S. observers can enjoy darker skies that make constellations and planets more visible. When Was the Last Black Moon? The last seasonal Black Moon appeared on May 19, 2023, according to Space.com. When Is the Next Black Moon?

If you miss this one, don’t worry! The next Black Moon will take place on Aug. 31, 2027. That will be a monthly Black Moon (two new moons in a single month). What Was the Last Notable Moon Event? Earlier this month, stargazers witnessed the Sturgeon Moon, which is August’s full moon, named after the fish. It peaked on Aug. 9 and lit up the skies with its silvery glow. Why Does the Black Moon Matter? Even though it’s invisible, a Black Moon is rare enough to get astronomy fans excited. For casual skywatchers, it’s a perfect excuse to head outside, escape city lights, and enjoy a night of star-filled skies. Check out: Planet Parade 2025: 5 Rare Celestial Events In the US Skies – Here’s When to Look Up! Conclusion So, overall, the Black Moon on Aug. 23 won’t be visible, but this is the beauty of it. The absence of moonlight makes the stars shine brighter. So get ready and take advantage of this cosmic blackout.