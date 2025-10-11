Think you know American sports like the back of your hand? Let’s find out! Take this viral U.S. Sports Trophy Quiz where we put your sports IQ to the ultimate test. Can you tell which legendary American sport this trophy belongs to? United States is known for having some of the most vibrant sports and huge popularity, from NBA to Soccer, and MLB. But do you know just as many as sports are played in the USA, they have tonns of Tournaments and cups every year. The challenge is can you guess the U.S. Sport by looking at the picture of the Trophy? All you have to do is look at the picture of this iconic trophy, the gleaming Trophy, and guess the sport it’s awarded in. Sounds easy? Only 1% of true sports fans can get it right on the first try! Are you ready to prove your knowledge of U.S. sports history?

About American Sports and Their Iconic Trophies The United States of America is home to passionate fans and legendary championships, celebrates sports like no other country. Just like the World Series, every major sport has a trophy that represents pride, legacy, and glory. Each year, millions tune in to watch their favourite teams battle for these glittering symbols of victory. But here’s the challenge can you identify which sport owns which trophy? The Question: Which U.S. Sport Does This Trophy Belong To? Only 1% With High IQ Can Match It to the Game! This shining silver trophy stands tall, sleek, and powerful, just like the game it represents. It’s one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, attracting over 100 million viewers every year in the United States alone. Hint: The winning team hoists it high after America’s biggest Sunday showdown.

You’ve got 10 seconds to guess!

Ready? Think hard. Which sport does the Trophy in the Picture belong to? Hurry Up! Don't Scroll Yet! Think of the tournaments where you have seen this shining silver trophy most often! Get your brain juices flowing and guess the Answer! Think You Know It? Here’s the Answer! Answer Revealed! This iconic trophy is none other than the Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded each year to the champion of the NFL’s Super Bowl. It means that the trophy matches the NFL. The trophy is made entirely of sterling silver by Tiffany & Co. It was first introduced in 1967, and it’s named after Vince Lombardi, the legendary coach who led the Green Bay Packers to victory in the first two Super Bowls. Did you Get the Answer Right? Vince Lombardi Trophy Sports Trivia Questions Q1. What sport awards the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Ans: The trophy belongs to the American Football. It’s given to the team that wins the Super Bowl.