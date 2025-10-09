UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in – Download Merit List PDF & Check SSB Interview Details

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
UPSC has declared the CDS 2 Result 2025 on 9th October. Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 2025 exam can download the result PDF from upsc.gov.in and check their roll numbers. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the SSB interview and medical examination for final selection

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 9th October 2025, in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 2025 exam, conducted on 14th September 2025, can now check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted in CDS 2 Result 2025 will now proceed to the next phase i,e. SSB interview and medical examination for final selection into the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). The UPSC CDS 2 result is published in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT

The UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 has been officially released by UPSC on its website, cds Result 2025 has been released for the exam conducted on 14th September 2025, the CDS 2 2025 exam aimed to recruit eligible candidates for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). With the result now declared, candidates can check their roll numbers in the merit list PDF available at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CDS 2 result contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, and the final merit will be prepared based on performance of candidates in both the written exam and SSB.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF Download

The UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in, from October 9th, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 2025 exam on 14th September 2025 can download the result PDF to check if they’ve qualified for the next stage of selection. The PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination and are eligible to appear for the SSB interview. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025

PDF Download

CDS 2 Result 2025: Overview

The CDS 2 Result 2025 has been officially released 9th October 2025, following the successful conduct of the CDS 2 2025 exam held on 14th September 2025. Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). The UPSC CDS 2 result is released in PDF format, Check the table below for cds Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Parameter

Details

Exam Name

Combined Defence Services Examination 2 (CDS 2)

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

CDS 2 Exam Date

14th September 2025

CDS 2 Result Date

9th October 2025

Mode of Result

PDF Format (Roll Numbers of Qualified Candidates)

Vacancies

457

Next Stage

SSB Interview

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

How to Check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025?

The CDS 2 Result 2025 is released at upsc.gov.in, in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The result pdf can be downloaded by clicking on the direct link above or by following the simple steps below

  • Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
  • Now navigate to the “What’s New” section.
  • Click on the link titled “Written Result – CDS Examination (II), 2025”.
  • Open the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.
  • If your roll number appears, you’ve qualified for the next round

