UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in – Download Merit List PDF & Check SSB Interview Details

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 9th October 2025 , in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 2025 exam, conducted on 14th September 2025, can now check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted in CDS 2 Result 2025 will now proceed to the next phase i,e. SSB interview and medical examination for final selection into the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). The UPSC CDS 2 result is published in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination.

The UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 has been officially released by UPSC on its website, cds Result 2025 has been released for the exam conducted on 14th September 2025, the CDS 2 2025 exam aimed to recruit eligible candidates for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). With the result now declared, candidates can check their roll numbers in the merit list PDF available at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CDS 2 result contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, and the final merit will be prepared based on performance of candidates in both the written exam and SSB.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF Download

The UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in, from October 9th, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 2025 exam on 14th September 2025 can download the result PDF to check if they’ve qualified for the next stage of selection. The PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination and are eligible to appear for the SSB interview. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF.