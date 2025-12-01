CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

Fact of the Day: 10 Interesting Facts About the Earth

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 1, 2025, 10:56 IST

Earth is the only planet known to support life, thanks to its water-rich surface, protective atmosphere, and stable climate. This article explores Earth’s formation, structure, oceans, seasons, moon, and magnetic field. Learn 10 fascinating facts that highlight why our planet is truly exceptional in the solar system.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Interesting Facts About the Earth
Interesting Facts About the Earth

Fact of the Day: In today’s series of daily facts, we will discuss and explore the Earth, a planet formed by water, rock, air, and time. Earth is not one of the largest planets in our solar system, but the only one to support life with its unbelievable diversity.

Daily reading and knowing these facts will help you to understand the core understanding of this topic, which will also help you in clearing various exams like UPSC, SSC, Banking and also many other state exams.

So, let’s explore the Earth, which is one of the important topics of Geography, in detail.

About the Earth

Earth is the third planet and the largest of the terrestrial or rocky planets. The name Earth is a derivative of the old Germanic and English language, which needed old Germanic and English words meaning ground, unlike the mythologically-named worlds it surrounds. 

It was also created approximately 4.5 billion years ago when the clouds of gas and dust swirled around. Its oceans, mountains and atmosphere have since then changed continuously, creating the perfect environment in which life emerged around 3.8 billion years ago.

Facts About the Earth

10 Interesting Facts About Earth

1. Earth Is the Only Known Planet with Liquid Water

The presence of water as ice on Earth to its temperature, keeps life thriving here to a large extent. Oceans are spread out at 71 per cent of the surface and so the cradle where life first came to be.

2. Its Name Has Ancient Origins

In contrast to other planets with their Roman-themed names, the Earth was named after Old English and Germanic words that signify soil or ground and demonstrate that human beings are strongly tied to the land.

3. Earth Has the Ideal Conditions for Life

A perfect mix of oxygen, nitrogen, sunlight, and water has shaped Earth into a thriving home for millions of species. Its mild temperatures and chemical balance make life possible.

4. It Is the Biggest Terrestrial Planet

The Earth is the fifth-largest largest in our solar system and the fifth-largest rocky planet with a diameter of 12,756 km.

5. A Day and Year Are Precise but Complex

The Earth takes approximately 23.9 hours to rotate and 365.25 days to orbit around the Sun. To ensure the congruency of the calendars with this orbit, we insert a leap day every four years.

6. Seasons Exist Because Earth Tilts

Earth’s axis tilts at 23.4 degrees. It is this tilt that brings about the different amounts of sunlight throughout the year, and we have spring, summer, autumn and winter.

7. Earth Has One Powerful Moon

Earth has only one moon, so it has to balance the tilt of the Earth and influence the tides. It was created several billion years ago due to a massive collision of the Earth and another large body.

8. Earth’s Crust Is Split into Plates

The crust and the upper mantle of the planet are composed of vast tectonic plates that are stationary gradually. They collide and separate, thus forming earthquakes, mountains, and volcanoes.

9. The Atmosphere Shields Us

Nitrogen and oxygen make up 78 per cent and 21 per cent of the atmosphere on Earth, respectively. It controls the weather, absorbs the harmful energy of the sun and vaporises meteoroids before they hit the Earth.

10. Earth Has a Strong Magnetic Field

The spinning molten core causes the magnetic field to form a protective bubble, which is known as the magnetosphere. It repels the wind of the sun and illuminates the sky with light showers.

Conclusion 

Our planet is a very extraordinary one that is formed by water, air and constant movement. It is not like any other world we are familiar with due to its atmosphere, magnetic shield and life-supporting climate. The insights of learning about the systems on the earth allow us to value the delicate equilibrium of the earth and may also make us understand why we need to take good care of this home so that future generations can enjoy it.

Check below for more Interesting Facts:



Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News