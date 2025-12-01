Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Bengal Engineer Group and Centre has released notification for UHQ (Unit Head Quarters) Rally under the Agnipath Scheme for various posts including Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical and under Open Category (Non Relation Bharti) for Agniveer Tradesman (Musician only and Sportsman(National and International level). Interested and eligible candidates can appear in the recruitment rally scheduled from December 08, 2025 onwards.

Candidates can check the details related to the recruitment in this article below.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Notification PDF

The Indian Army Agniveer short notification has been released in the employment news. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification before applying for these posts. You can check the indicative notification pdf given below-