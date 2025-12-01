Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
By Manish Kumar
Dec 1, 2025, 16:23 IST

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Bengal Engineer Group and Centre has invited application for Agniveer posts including  Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical and Agniveer Tradesman. Check the detailed rally schedule and others.

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Bengal Engineer Group and Centre has released notification for UHQ (Unit Head Quarters) Rally under the Agnipath Scheme for various posts including Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical and under Open Category (Non Relation Bharti) for Agniveer Tradesman (Musician only and Sportsman(National and International level). Interested and eligible candidates can appear in the recruitment rally scheduled from December 08, 2025 onwards.
Candidates can check the details related to the recruitment in this article below.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Notification PDF

The Indian Army Agniveer short notification has been released in the employment news. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification before applying for these posts. You can check the indicative notification pdf given below-

Agniveer Recruitment 2025  Notification PDF

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Educational Qualification 

Candidates willing to appear for recruitment rally for these posts are required to fulfill the posts wise eligibility including Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical and under Open Category (Non Relation Bharti) for Agniveer Tradesman (Musician as mentioned in the notification. Check the detailed educational qualification given below-

Agniveer General Duty (All Arms)

Class 10th/Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate of five basic subjects and minimum 33% marks in each of those five subjects. (For boards following a grading system, grades commensurate to the above percentage will be considered. Candidates with a valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving License will be given preference for Driver Requirements).

Check the notification link for details of the posts wise eligibility. 

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Rally Schedule 

The recruitment rally will be held from December 08, 2025 onwards. Candidates are required to check the detailed state wise schedule and appear as per the schedule given in the notification. Below are the brief introduction of the detailed recruitment rally, however candidates are advised to check the detailed notification to apply and appear for the state wise rally to be held-

Srl.DateCategoryStates/Eligibility
1.1 08 Dec 2025 Agniveer (General Duty & Technical) Haryana, J&K, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh
1.2 09 Dec 2025 Agniveer (General Duty & Technical) Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, Orissa, West Bengal, Delhi
1.3 10 Dec 2025 Agniveer (General Duty & Technical) Uttar Pradesh
1.4 11 Dec 2025 National/International Sportsmen  All State/UT of India (Open Category) 
1.5 11 Dec 2025 Agniveer Tradesmen (Musician only) All State/UT of India (Open Category)
1.6 12 Dec 2025 Agniveer (General Duty & Technical) Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and any balance State/UT of India
1.7 12 Dec 2025 Agniveer Tradesmen (Musician) Aptitude Test for AV Tradesmen (Musician) will be conducted.
1.8   Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Date will be intimated at the rally site on the day of screening.


 


