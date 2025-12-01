Meet IAS Moin Ahmed: How a Bus Driver’s Son Lost DU, Lost Cricket, But Won UPSC

Every year, we hear many stories about UPSC toppers. But the journey of IAS Moin Ahmad is different and very touching. He was born in a small house in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. His father was a roadways bus driver, and his family struggled with money from the beginning. Moin lost many dreams because of poverty, but he never lost hope. He first lost his dream of becoming a cricketer. Later, he lost his chance to study at Delhi University because his family could not afford the fees. Still, he chose not to stop. He kept moving forward with strength and patience. Today, his journey is one of the most powerful UPSC success story examples in India. His story shows how a common boy from a poor family can achieve something great with hard work and courage. Who Is IAS Moin Ahmad? IAS Moin Ahmad is a UPSC officer from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, who grew up in a financially weak family. His father worked as a bus driver, and Moin faced many struggles, including losing his cricket dream and missing Delhi University admission due to poverty. Despite these hardships, he worked in a cyber café, prepared for UPSC with limited resources, and cleared the exam on his fourth attempt with AIR 296. His journey inspires thousands of aspirants.

Early Life Struggles of IAS Moin Ahmad The early life of IAS Moin Ahmad was full of challenges. His father worked long hours as a bus driver, earning just enough to take care of basic needs. There was no extra money for sports training, expensive school items, or special classes. Moin loved cricket as a child. He dreamed of playing professionally one day. But cricket training needed money, money his family did not have. They could not afford a good bat, kit, or coaching fees. He had to leave cricket completely one day. It hurt him deeply, but he accepted it because he knew his family situation. This became his first lesson in life: sometimes we lose dreams not because we are weak, but because situations are difficult. This struggle made him stronger from inside. It built the foundation for the future UPSC motivation that would guide him later.

Losing Delhi University Admission Due to Poverty After Class 12, Moin performed well in exams. He worked hard and earned a seat in a Delhi University college. DU is a dream for many students. It felt like his life was finally changing for the better for Moin. But when the time came to pay the fees, reality hit him again. His father could not afford the money needed. Moin tried applying for education loans, but the banks refused to help him because he did not have collateral. This was another dream he lost. The day he realized he could not join DU was painful. But instead of stopping his education, he made a new plan. He took admission in a college in Moradabad and began working at a cyber café to support his studies. He earned around Rs. 40,000 per month, and every rupee came with hard work and long hours. This time in his life taught him discipline and responsibility.

Slowly, a new dream began to grow inside him. He started thinking about becoming a civil servant. He wanted to help people who faced the same problems he had faced. This thought became the starting point of the Moin Ahmad UPSC journey. Also Read: Tina Dabi’s Success Story

Who Is Shruti Sharma? Meet the UPSC 2021 Topper (AIR 1) Choosing UPSC Preparing for UPSC is not an easy choice for anyone, especially for someone with financial problems. But Moin believed that the UPSC journey could change his life and also change the lives of many others. His father was worried. Relatives told him that UPSC was too tough and that leaving a good-paying job was risky. Some even said he was making a big mistake. But his mother stood by him. She believed in him when others did not. In 2019, Moin took a brave step. He left his job. He moved to Delhi. He took a loan of Rs. 2.5 lakh for coaching and living expenses.

This is the stage where his story truly became an inspirational UPSC stories example. Failures, Fourth Attempt, and Becoming IAS Moin Ahmad Moin gave his first UPSC attempt with high hopes. But he failed. He tried again. He failed again. He tried a third time. The result was still the same. Most people would have given up by now. But Moin did not. Every failure taught him something. Every setback made him stronger. His mentor, IRS officer Asif Yousuf, guided him. A kind person named Sahil Khan from Atiya Foundation helped him financially. These people became his support system in tough times. Finally, in his fourth attempt, Moin cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination and secured AIR 296. This rank changed his life forever. He went from being a cyber café worker to an IAS officer. This moment proved that a bus driver’s son IAS story is not a dream, it is possible.