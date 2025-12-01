School Holiday on December 2: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains or Regional Festivals.

A common question for parents and students is whether schools will be closed on Tuesday. The start of December raises questions for many parents and students regarding potential school closures. Generally, Tuesday, December 2, 2025, is not a national holiday, meaning most schools across India are scheduled to operate as usual. However, students in certain regions may receive a day off due to specific local conditions like intense rainfall or administrative duties related to elections.

Therefore, while most states will observe a regular working day, schools in Tamil Nadu and parts of Maharashtra remain subject to local administrative orders. It is essential for parents in these specific regions to follow local news and school messages carefully, as any holiday declaration will be made at the district level based on real-time safety assessments, rather than a statewide announcement.