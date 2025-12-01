School Holiday on December 2: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains or Regional Festivals.

A common question for parents and students is whether schools will be closed on Tuesday. The start of December raises questions for many parents and students regarding potential school closures. Generally, Tuesday, December 2, 2025, is not a national holiday, meaning most schools across India are scheduled to operate as usual. However, students in certain regions may receive a day off due to specific local conditions like intense rainfall or administrative duties related to elections.
Therefore, while most states will observe a regular working day, schools in Tamil Nadu and parts of Maharashtra remain subject to local administrative orders. It is essential for parents in these specific regions to follow local news and school messages carefully, as any holiday declaration will be made at the district level based on real-time safety assessments, rather than a statewide announcement.
State-Wise School Status for December 2, 2025
|
State/Region
|
Status on December 2
|
Reason for Status
|
Tamil Nadu (TN) & Andhra Pradesh
|
Possible CLOSURE
|
Rain Alert (Yellow Alert): Light to moderate rain is expected due to cyclonic influence. Closures are district-specific and depend on the intensity of rainfall (e.g., Chennai, coastal areas).
|
Maharashtra (Pune Rural)
|
Possible CLOSURE
|
Local Election Duty: Schools being used as polling stations for local Nagar Parishad/Panchayat elections may be closed.
|
Goa
|
CONFIRMED HOLIDAY
|
Schools and government offices will be closed for the Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Observed on Dec 3, but local adjustments may affect Dec 2).
|
Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana, Bihar
|
OPEN
|
Regular working day. No festival, national holiday, or severe weather warning is scheduled.
|
Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana
|
OPEN
|
Regular schedule expected across all three states.
Key Action Points for Parents
-
District-Level Decision: In Tamil Nadu, closures are not statewide. Only the District Collector has the authority to declare a rain holiday.
-
Check Locally: Parents must check official school WhatsApp groups or district administration notices tonight or early tomorrow morning, as announcements are often made just before classes begin.
-
Most States are Open: If you are outside the affected rain or election zones, students should plan to attend school.
December 2, 2025, is a normal school day for the majority of India. Students in Goa have a confirmed holiday. However, due to risks posed by local elections in specific Maharashtra zones or continued heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, parents in these regions must stay highly alert and confirm the school's operational status through official local channels.
