NCERT Book Class 10 Maths PDF with Updates for 2022-2023

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths is provided in a chapter-wise PDF. This textbook is best to study mathematics for conceptual understanding. You can also check here NCERT Solutions for all chapters of Class 10 Maths along with other important resources for board exam preparation.

NCERT Class 10 Maths Textbook is available here with its latest edition for the academic session 2021-22. We have provided here the book in chapter-wise PDF for students to download it and read all chapters thoroughly for their Term 2 Exam. All the CBSE Class 10 students must follow the NCERT Class 10 Maths Book to score high marks in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022.

New! CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023 Released - Download in PDF Here

Download Class 10 Maths NCERT Book in chapter-wise PDF from the links mentioned below:

Chapter 1: Real Numbers

Chapter 2: Polynomials

Chapter 3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations (Term 2)

Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progression (Term 2)

Chapter 6: Triangles

Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry

Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry

Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry (Term 2)

Chapter 10: Circles (Term 2)

Chapter 11: Constructions (Term 2)

Chapter 12: Area Related to Circles

Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes (Term 2)

Chapter 14: Statistics (Term 2)

Chapter 15: Probability

Check NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Maths (Chapter-Wise)

NCERT Class 10 Maths book is the best resource for all those students who find Mathematics a complex and difficult subject. This book has all the concepts elaborately explained that presents even the complex topics in the easiest way. Now, at this time when the schools are unable to conduct the offline classes on the account of the COVID-19 pandemic, students can take the help of the NCERT Books for better clarification on all concepts.

Class 10 Maths NCERT book explains the core concepts through various examples. This book is developed in a way to cater to the needs of all those students who are often stuck in the logic behind certain concepts. It helps to understand the applications of different concepts in different situations.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Textbook

To help students find the right approach towards solving all questions in the Class 10 Maths NCERT book, we bring here the NCERT solutions exclusively prepared by subject experts at jagranjosh.com. Students may download the comprehensive, precise and free solutions of all chapters in the Class 10 Maths NCERT book from the following link:

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Maths Complete Study Material

Importance of reading the NCERT Books

NCERT books play an essential role to clearly understand every topic. The content of NCERT textbooks i.e. concepts, definitions, theorems, etc., are precise, accurate and to the point. With simple and easy language, they help to lay a strong foundation of all the tests and exams. NCERT Class 10 Maths Book is conceptualised according to the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus. This book also offers a number of problems to test the students' understanding of the topics which they had learned from the book.

Solving the NCERT questions helps to

clear all the concepts given in a chapter.

familiarise yourself with different types of questions that might be asked in exams.

get enough practice which is the key to success in any examination.

improve your accuracy and speed.

In order to achieve the maximum marks in exams, all students need to read the NCERT books thoroughly and solve the exercise questions given at the end of every chapter. This will surely help to get the desired results. With the detailed and precise NCERT solutions provided above, solving the NCERT questions becomes quite an easy and manageable task.

Also Check:

NCERT Books for Class 10 (All Subjects)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 (All Subjects)