CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs with Answers & Solutions from All Chapters in PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Mathematics Exam on 12th March, 2020. So, now is the time when should focus on more on revisions than starting with any new thing. To score good marks in the Maths exam, it is quite essential that students practice with a lot of questions of different types and formats. For this they should have a good question bank so that they do not have to waste their time in searching for various questions which are important from the exam point of view and will help students revise all the key concepts involved in Class 10 Maths.

In this article, we are providing the Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) which students should practice to prepare the objective type questions for Class 10 Maths CBSE Exam 2020. You will get here the chapter-wise MCQs based on the important concepts and topics given in Maths NCERT book. Answers of all the MCQ questions are also provided here with detailed solutions so that you can easily understand the logic behind each answer. MCQs on each chapter are also available in form of PDF which you may download and keep with them to practice at your convenience.

Links to get access to all the Class 10 Maths MCQs are provided below:

MCQs on Maths Chapter 1: Real Numbers

MCQs on Maths Chapter 2: Polynomials

MCQs on Maths Chapter 3: Pair of linear Equations in Two Variables

MCQs on Maths Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations

MCQs on Maths Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progression

MCQs on Maths Chapter 6: Triangles

MCQs on Maths Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry

MCQs on Maths Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry

MCQs on Maths Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

MCQs on Maths Chapter 10: Circles

MCQs on Maths Chapter 11: Constructions

MCQs on Maths Chapter 12: Area Related to Circles

MCQs on Maths Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

MCQs on Maths Chapter 14: Statistics

MCQs on Maths Chapter 15: Probability

Why to practice the MCQs provided by Jagran Josh?

This year board will be conducting the Maths exam with a different questions paper format. There will be more number of objective type questions in the paper as compared to the previous years. In these questions, students will have to solve MCQs, Short Answer Questions and Fill in the Blanks. However, most of the questions will of MCQ type. So, students should prepare to answer such one mark questions so that they may attempt these questions correctly in less time and spare more time to answer the long answer type questions which carry high weightage. This will help them to increase their marks in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam.

Maths MCQs given here are prepared by the subject matter experts in such a way that solving these questions will make you revise all the fundamental concepts which are essential to attempt the objective type questions precisely in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam. So, try to solve all the questions by your own and then cross check your answers with those provided by Jagran Josh experts. This will surely help you perform outstandingly in the exam.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Science Important MCQs for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Examination Pattern 2020: All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers: All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Board Exam 2020: All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Science Important Questions and Answers for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions (Solved) for Board Exam 2020