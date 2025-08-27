UP Police SI Previous Year Question Paper: Download UP Sub Inspector Exam Paper PDF

UP Police SI Previous Year Question Paper: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) will soon conduct the UP Police SI Exam to fill Sub-Inspector posts in the state police department. The selection process includes two stages, a written test and a physical test. Candidates must be familiar with the exam pattern and the type of questions asked to perform well in the written exam.
One of the most effective ways to prepare is by solving UP Police SI Previous Year Question Papers. These papers give a clear idea of the exam structure and help improve speed and time management. This article will provide the UP Police SI previous year question paper PDFs with solutions to support candidates in their preparation.
UP Police SI Previous Year Question Papers
The UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF was released on 12th August 2025, announcing 4543 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Candidates aiming to clear the exam on their first attempt must prepare for both the written test and the physical test with equal focus. The UPPRB will begin the recruitment process soon, but it is the right time for aspirants to start their preparation.
UP Police SI Previous Year Question Papers are one of the best ways to get exam-ready. These papers help candidates understand the exact exam format, the style of questions asked, and the difficulty level. This gives a clear idea of what to expect in the upcoming exam.
UP Police SI Previous Year Question Paper Overview
Candidates can check the table below for an overview of the UP Police SI exam and vacancy details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization Name
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Exam Name
|
UP Police SI Exam
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector
|
Total Vacancies
|
4543
|
Total Questions
|
200
|
Total Marks
|
400
|
Negative Marking
|
No
|
Official Website
|
https://uppbpb.gov.in
UP SI Previous Year Solved Paper PDFs
Candidates preparing for the UP Police SI Exam 2025 can strengthen their preparation by solving the Uttar Pradesh SI Previous Year Question Papers. These solved papers from 2021 will help aspirants understand the exact exam pattern, the type of questions asked, and the overall difficulty level. Candidates should practice these papers regularly to improve accuracy, speed, and time management during the exam.
|
Exam Date & Shift
|
Download Link
|
UP Police SI 13th November 2021 – Shift 2
|
UP Police SI 13th November 2021 – Shift 3
|
UP Police SI 16th November 2021 – Shift 1
|
UP Police SI 16th November 2021 – Shift 2
|
UP Police SI 17th November 2021 – Shift 1
|
UP Police SI 20th November 2021 – Shift 2
|
UP Police SI 21st November 2021 – Shift 3
|
UP Police SI 23rd November 2021 – Shift 2
|
UP Police SI 1st December 2021 – Shift 1
|
UP Police SI 2nd December 2021 – Shift 1
UP Police SI Exam Pattern 2025
The UP Police SI Exam 2025 will be conducted in online mode and consists of four major subjects. The written test is the first stage of the selection process, followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for candidates who qualify. Candidates should understand the exam pattern for effective preparation.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
|
50
|
100
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
General Knowledge
|
50
|
100
|
Numerical Ability
|
50
|
100
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
400
How to Prepare for the UP Police SI Exam?
UP Police SI preparation requires smart planning and consistent practice. One of the best strategies is to solve UP Police SI Previous Year Solved Question Papers. They give a clear idea of the exam format, difficulty level, and commonly asked questions. Candidates should follow a structured preparation plan to maximize their chances of success.
The following are the effective Preparation tips for UP Police SI Exam:
-
Go through the official UP Police SI syllabus carefully and plan your study schedule according to the weightage of each topic.
-
Create a well-structured timetable to ensure equal attention to all subjects.
-
Solve previous year question papers regularly to track your progress and identify weak areas.
-
Revise frequently and focus on accuracy, speed, and time management.
-
Stay consistent with practice and adopt a positive mindset for exam-day confidence.
