UP Police SI Previous Year Question Paper: Download UP Sub Inspector Exam Paper PDF

UP Police SI Previous Year Question Paper: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) will soon conduct the UP Police SI Exam to fill Sub-Inspector posts in the state police department. The selection process includes two stages, a written test and a physical test. Candidates must be familiar with the exam pattern and the type of questions asked to perform well in the written exam.

One of the most effective ways to prepare is by solving UP Police SI Previous Year Question Papers. These papers give a clear idea of the exam structure and help improve speed and time management. This article will provide the UP Police SI previous year question paper PDFs with solutions to support candidates in their preparation.

UP Police SI Previous Year Question Papers

The UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF was released on 12th August 2025, announcing 4543 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Candidates aiming to clear the exam on their first attempt must prepare for both the written test and the physical test with equal focus. The UPPRB will begin the recruitment process soon, but it is the right time for aspirants to start their preparation.