This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 27 November

Every day has a history attached to it: small moments, significant changes, births, deaths and surprises we might not know. What happened on November 27, then? On this date in history, the world changed in many ways. On November 27, 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his will, which established the Nobel Prize, an award that still honours the greatest minds each year. On November 27, 1924, the very first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York City, a tradition beloved by millions. On November 27, 1978, a tragic moment came when city leader George Moscone and activist Harvey Milk were assassinated, shocking many around the world. In this article, we'll look at many more events, births, tragedies, and milestones that make November 27 a day worth remembering.
What Happened On This Day—November 27?
Here's what happened in history on November 27:
1095 – Pope Urban II Orders the First Crusade
- On November 27, 1095, Pope Urban II preached in the square of Clermont.
- He called Christians to begin the First Crusade to reclaim the Holy Land.
- His speech sparked a movement that shaped Europe and the Middle East for centuries.
- It marked the start of a long series of religious wars.
1703 – Freak Storm Over England Finally Dissipates
- On November 27, 1703, a deadly storm that lasted nearly two weeks finally ended.
- Winds reached hurricane strength and caused massive destruction.
- Between 10,000 and 30,000 people died in the disaster.
- Hundreds of Royal Navy ships were lost, making it one of Britain's worst storms.
1746 – R.R. Livingston, Future Founding Father, Is Born
- Robert R. Livingston was born on November 27, 1746, in the Hudson Valley.
- He later became known as "The Chancellor."
- He played a significant role in the early American government.
- He was part of a powerful New York political family.
1868 – George Custer Attacks Cheyenne Camp
- On November 27, 1868, Colonel George Armstrong Custer ordered an attack on a peaceful Cheyenne village.
- Chief Black Kettle led the camp.
- Many Cheyenne were killed in the surprise assault.
- The attack became one of the darkest moments in the Indian Wars.
1911 – White House Housekeeper Notes Taft's Weight Struggles
- On this day, housekeeper Elizabeth Jaffray wrote about President Taft's increasing weight.
- She discussed the issue with Taft and his wife.
- Her notes later appeared in books and historical accounts.
- It became a well-known glimpse into Taft's personal life.
1940 – Bruce Lee Is Born
- Bruce Lee was born on November 27, 1940, in San Francisco.
- He later became a global martial-arts icon.
- His films changed the way the world saw action cinema.
- His influence continues decades after his death.
1942 – Jimi Hendrix Is Born
- On November 27, 1942, rock legend Jimi Hendrix was born in Seattle.
- He transformed electric guitar music with his unique sound.
- His hits, like "Purple Haze," remain classics.
- He became one of the most outstanding musicians of all time.
1949 – Maria Tallchief Becomes America's First Prima Ballerina
- On November 27, 1949, she made her debut as Firebird.
- Her performance made her a star.
- She worked closely with choreographer George Balanchine.
- She became the first American to reach the rank of prima ballerina.
1954 – Accused Spy Alger Hiss Is Released
- On this day, Alger Hiss was freed after 44 months in prison.
- He had been convicted of perjury during the Cold War.
- Hiss continued to insist he was innocent.
- His case remains one of the most debated legal stories in U.S. history.
1978 – George Moscone and Harvey Milk Are Murdered
- On November 27, 1978, San Francisco's mayor and supervisor were assassinated.
- Dan White, a former supervisor, carried out the attack.
- The killings shocked the nation.
- Harvey Milk became a symbol of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.
2005 – Aerosmith and 50 Cent Perform at a $10 Million Bat Mitzvah
- On this day, a lavish bat mitzvah took place in New York.
- The event cost around $10 million.
- Aerosmith members and rapper 50 Cent performed.
- It became one of the most talked-about celebrity events.
2015 – Pope Francis Releases a Prog-Rock Album
- On November 27, 2015, Pope Francis released an album called Wake Up!.
- It mixed sermons with rock-style music.
- The album featured guitar riffs, synth and sacred hymns.
- It shocked many and showed a modern side of the papacy.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 27?
November 27 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Kathryn Bigelow (1951)
- Born on November 27, 1951.
- Director of Point Break and The Hurt Locker.
- First woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director.
- Known for strong, intense filmmaking.
Notable Deaths on November 27
8 BC – Horace, Roman Poet, Dies
- Horace was a famous Roman lyrical poet.
- He is best known for his work, Odes.
- His poems influenced European literature for centuries.
1852 – Ada Lovelace, Pioneer of Computing, Passes Away
- Ada Lovelace was an English mathematician.
- She worked with Charles Babbage on his early mechanical computer.
- She is often called the world's first computer programmer.
1953 – Eugene O'Neill, Nobel-Winning Playwright, Dies
- Eugene O'Neill was a leading American dramatist.
- He won the Nobel Prize in Literature.
- He brought realism and deep emotion to modern theatre.
1978 – Harvey Milk, Gay-Rights Leader, Is Killed
- Harvey Milk was a pioneering gay-rights activist and politician.
- He was assassinated in San Francisco along with Mayor George Moscone.
- His death became a powerful symbol in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.
2008 – V. P. Singh, Former Indian Prime Minister, Dies
- Vishwanath Pratap Singh was the 7th Prime Minister of India.
- He is remembered for his role in implementing the Mandal Commission.
- His policies had a lasting impact on Indian politics and social justice.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation