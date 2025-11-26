RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT
If you possess Cyclops Vision with 143+ IQ Level, find out the Inverted “25” in this “26” Inverted Repeating Brain Teaser Series

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 26, 2025, 23:00 IST

Challenge your mind with this inverted number brain teaser designed for sharp thinkers with 143+ IQ. Spot the hidden inverted “25” cleverly embedded within a repeating “26” pattern. This optical illusion tests attention, perception, and pattern-recognition skills. Only those with true Hawk-Eye Vision can solve it within 7 seconds!

A brain teaser is a short, playful puzzle designed to make your mind stretch and smile. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. Instead of raw memorisation, it asks you to pause, notice patterns, question assumptions, and try alternate paths. 

Sometimes the answer is simple, but hidden behind clever wording or an unexpected angle. The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. 

Regularly tackling brain teasers can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. 

Share them with friends to spark conversation, friendly, curious competition and laughter.

Are you ready for this brain teaser test? Today’s brain teaser is cleverly designed to test your perception and observation skills. 

The image appears to be an inverted pattern series in the close box format, in which you can easily see the inverted repeating pattern series of “26”.

The challenge is to find out the Inverted “25” in this “26” Inverted Repeating Brain Teaser Series.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 143 or higher with 20/20 vision? 

This 26-Inverted number-repeating series optical illusion can only be solved by 1%, and those who can use their Detective-Attention With Hawk–Eye Vision, they may be able to find out the Inverted “25” in this 26 inverted number-repeating brain teaser series within just 7 seconds. 

Are You?

At first glance, this numerical optical illusion appears to be in a repeating series of “26”. But in this inverted repeating pattern of “26”, there is a hidden inverted “25” number in this numerical optical illusion brain teaser test.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the inverted “25” number without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So, if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 143+ IQ level, could you find out the inverted “25” number in this 26-Inverted-Number-Repeating Brain Teaser Series in 7 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the inverted “25” number in this 26-Inverted-Number-Repeating Brain Teaser Series in 7 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 143+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find out the inverted “25” number in this 26- Inverted-Number-Repeating Brain Teaser Series  in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: Where is the inverted “25” number in this 26- Inverted-Number-Repeating Brain Teaser Series ?

So, are you excited to know where the inverted “25” number is in this 26-Inverted-Number-Repeating Brain Teaser Series ?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now move to the 2nd row from the bottom and the 1st number from the right side. There is an inverted “25” number in this 26- Inverted-Number-Repeating Brain Teaser Series . Still not found, look down in the image, it has been highlighted.

So, now you all know where the inverted “25” number is in this 26-Inverted-Number-Repeating Brain Teaser Series, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

