Who was Guru Tegh Bahadur? All about His Life, Martyrdom & Legacy

By Harshita Singh
Nov 25, 2025, 10:42 IST

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, serving from 1664 until his execution in 1675. Born in Amritsar and executed in Delhi under the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, he is a central figure in Sikh history. His death is commemorated annually as the Shaheedi Divas (Martyrdom Day).

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth guru of the Sikh religion. Image Courtesy - Britannica

Key Points

  • Born April 1, 1621, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru.
  • Guru Tegh Bahadur's term ran from 1664-1675, marked by travels and Mughal friction.
  • Executed Nov 11, 1675, his martyrdom led to the Khalsa and solidified Sikh identity.

Guru Tegh Bahadur (born April 1, 1621, Amritsar, Punjab, India, died November 11, 1675, Delhi) was the ninth of the ten Gurus of the Sikh religion. He was the youngest son of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind. His term as Guru ran from 1664 to 1675, a period characterised by his extensive travels across the Indian subcontinent and increasing friction with the Mughal administration.

According to reports, his pontificate occurred during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb, a period marked by religious orthodoxy. It is also recorded that his execution solidified the Sikh identity and led directly to the founding of the Khalsa by his son and successor, Guru Gobind Singh. His writings, which reflect on the nature of God and human attachment, are incorporated into the Sikh holy scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib.

Feature

Historical Facts about Guru Tegh Bahadur

Birth Name

Tyag Mal

Birth Date

April 1, 1621

Parents

Guru Hargobind and Mata Nanaki

Spouse

Mata Gujri

Accession to Guruship

1664 (Following Guru Har Krishan)

Successor

Guru Gobind Singh

Execution Date

November 11, 1675 (Julian Calendar) / November 24 (Gregorian)

Location of Death

Chandni Chowk, Delhi

Memorial Site

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib

Early Life and Accession of Guru Tegh Bahadur 

Born Tyag Mal, he was trained in the martial arts of swordsmanship and archery, as well as horsemanship, by his father, Guru Hargobind. He fought in the Battle of Kartarpur in the 1630s against Mughal forces. Following this battle, his father bestowed upon him the title Tegh Bahadur ("Mighty of the Sword") in recognition of his military prowess.

Despite his martial training, Tegh Bahadur spent much of his early adulthood in meditation in the village of Bakala. He assumed the Guruship in 1664 after the death of the eighth Guru, Guru Har Krishan, who reportedly uttered the words "Baba Bakala" on his deathbed, indicating his successor would be found there.

History of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ministry and Travels

During his Guruship, Guru Tegh Bahadur travelled extensively to spread Sikh teachings. He travelled through the Malwa and Majha areas of Punjab, then on to Dhaka and Assam in the east.

Founding of Settlements: He founded the city of Chakk Nanaki in the foothills of the Himalayas in 1665, which later became known as Anandpur Sahib.

Literary Contributions: As noted by historical accounts, he was a prolific poet. 115 (or 116 according to some sources) of his hymns are preserved in the Adi Granth (Guru Granth Sahib). His works often focus on the transient nature of life and spiritual devotion.

Mural of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Mural of Guru Tegh Bahadur with young Guru Govind Singh from Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai, Credit - Wikipedia 

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom and Legacy

In November 1675, Guru Tegh Bahadur was brought before the Mughal court. Accounts state that he was asked to perform a miracle to prove his proximity to God or to convert to Islam. He refused both requests.

The execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur marked a significant turning point in the history of Sikhism. It ended a period of relative pacifism and precipitated the militarisation of the Sikh community. His death inspired his son, Guru Gobind Singh, to organise the Sikhs into the Khalsa, a martial order distinct in appearance and purpose, forever altering the sociopolitical structure of the region.

