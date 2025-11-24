Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025: Know All About the 9th Sikh Guru and the Significance of the 350th Shahidi Diwas

The Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 2025 commemorates the 350th Shahidi Diwas of the ninth Sikh Guru, who will be remembered for having exemplary courage, love and compassion for all fellow men, and his unflinching stance for the freedom of religion. Guru Tegh Bahadur, known as Hind di Chadar, said that it was his duty to sacrifice his life to protect the rights and faith of the oppressed in a time of persecution and suffering. Guru Tegh Bahadur is regarded as one of India's greatest martyrs and selfless acts in history; he epitomized a universal message of justice, dignity, and freedom of worship. With the entire nation preparing to celebrate 350 years of the supreme sacrifice, the Shahidi Diwas is an important occasion to reflect upon some of Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings, his courage and sacrifice, as well as his immense contributions to the principles of tolerance, harmony, peace and human rights.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was a spiritual leader and the ninth Guru of Sikhism. He is widely celebrated for his exceptional spirituality, teachings, and bravery. He was born in Amritsar in 1621, to Guru Hargobind Sahib and Mata Nanaki. Guru Tegh Bahadur later trained in weaponry, meditation, and Sikh thought and spirituality. Guru Tegh Bahadur was known for his simplicity and graciousness and travelled extensively to carry messages of peace, justice, and moral discipline. Hymns attributed to Guru Tegh Bahadur, which are included in the Guru Granth Sahib, touch upon themes of nonattachment, inner strength, and the importance of remembering the Divine. He is remembered most for his defense of the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits and other persecuted communities, and gave his life in the struggle in Delhi in 1675, and received the honored title Hind di Chadar.

#WATCH | Delhi | Special light and laser show organised by the Delhi government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji underway at the Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/hyui1SH3zl — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025 Significance of the 350th Martyrdom Day Anniversary of Bravery and Selflessness The 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 2025 will be a special observance of one of the greatest sacrifices made for the protection of religious freedom in India. The Guru's extraordinary bravery standing against forces of conversion and injustice in a time of brutal oppression cannot be understated. Honoring the Legacy of Hind di Chadar This year’s commemoration is powerful reminder of Guru Tegh Bahadur as the “Shield of India,” standing up for the rights of others with no expectation of reward, all for the right to practice their chosen faith. His masterpiece of sacrifice continues to motivate movements advocating for human rights, equality, and freedom of conscience.