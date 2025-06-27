UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police will soon release the 2025 notification for the Sub Inspector (SI) exam. Before applying, it is crucial for all candidates to clearly understand the UP Police SI eligibility criteria. This is a mandatory step because only those who meet the eligibility requirements can take part in the recruitment process. Candidates must know the educational qualifications or the physical standards needed for the SI post. The recruitment board has set these criteria to find candidates who are physically fit and mentally strong, ensuring they can handle the demanding responsibilities of a Sub Inspector If a candidate does not meet any part of the eligibility criteria, they will not be allowed to apply or proceed in the selection process. This article provides the details about UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025, including educational qualification, age limit and nationality.

UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview The UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 will be announced with the official notification on the UP Police Recruitment Board’s website. Candidates should review this overview to understand the recruitment process and exam dates before applying. Details Information Recruitment Board UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Post Sub Inspector Total Vacancies 4,543 Category Government Jobs Mode of Application Online Selection Process Online Examination Document Verification and Physical Standard Test Computer Typing and Shorthand Test Detailed Medical Examination Salary Confidential: Rs. 9,300–34,800 (Clerk and Accounts Cadre: Rs. 5,200–20,200) Official Website uppbpb.gov.in UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025

Every year, the UP Police Recruitment Board sets specific eligibility conditions for the Sub Inspector (SI) posts. It covers educational qualifications, age limits, and physical standards. UP Police SI Age Limit 2025 Age is an important requirement for the UP Police SI recruitment. Candidates must meet the following age criteria: Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age: 28 Years What is UP Police SI Age Relaxation 2025? Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories will get age relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules. Exact details will be available in the official notification. UP Police SI Educational Qualification and Nationality 2025 Candidates must fulfill both educational and nationality requirements to be eligible for the UP Police SI post. Check the details below:

Criteria Details Educational Qualification A graduation degree from a recognized university in India or an equivalent qualification.

Hindi typing in Unicode (Inscript keyboard) with a minimum speed of 25 words per minute.

English typing with a minimum speed of 30 words per minute.

Hindi shorthand dictation at a minimum speed of 80 words per minute (final merit will depend on accuracy as determined by the UP Police Recruitment Board).

Must have passed the "O" Level Computer Examination from NIELIT (formerly DOEACC Society) or an equivalent recognized qualification. Nationality Must be an Indian citizen.

Tibetan refugees who migrated to India before 1 January 1962.

Persons of Indian origin who have permanently settled in India from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, or the United Republic of Tanzania.

What Is the Criteria for UP Police SI Physical Standard Test (PST) 2025? Candidates applying for the UP Police Sub Inspector (SI) post must meet specific physical standards set by the recruitment board. Check the detailed Physical Standard Test (PST) criteria for 2025 in the table below: Category Gender Height Requirements Chest Requirements Gen/OBC/SC Male Minimum 163 cm 77 cm (unexpanded), 82 cm (expanded) ST Male Minimum 156 cm 75 cm (unexpanded), 80 cm (expanded) Gen/OBC/SC Female Minimum 150 cm Not Applicable ST Female Minimum 145 cm Not Applicable Note: Female candidates must have a minimum weight of 40 kg.