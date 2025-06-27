IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, PST and Medical Test Criteria

UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines essential requirements for candidates applying for the Sub Inspector post. It includes minimum educational qualifications, age limits, physical standards, and detailed medical tests. The criteria ensure candidates are physically and mentally capable of handling the challenging role. Candidates should carefully review all eligibility conditions as released by the UP Police Recruitment Board.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 12, 2025, 16:00 IST
UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, PST and Medical Test Criteria

UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police will soon release the 2025 notification for the Sub Inspector (SI) exam. Before applying, it is crucial for all candidates to clearly understand the UP Police SI eligibility criteria. This is a mandatory step because only those who meet the eligibility requirements can take part in the recruitment process.

Candidates must know the educational qualifications or the physical standards needed for the SI post. The recruitment board has set these criteria to find candidates who are physically fit and mentally strong, ensuring they can handle the demanding responsibilities of a Sub Inspector

If a candidate does not meet any part of the eligibility criteria, they will not be allowed to apply or proceed in the selection process. This article provides the details about UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025, including educational qualification, age limit and nationality.

UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

The UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 will be announced with the official notification on the UP Police Recruitment Board’s website. Candidates should review this overview to understand the recruitment process and exam dates before applying.

Details

Information

Recruitment Board

UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

Post

Sub Inspector

Total Vacancies

4,543

Category

Government Jobs

Mode of Application

Online

Selection Process

Online Examination 

Document Verification and Physical Standard Test 

Computer Typing and Shorthand Test 

Detailed Medical Examination

Salary

Confidential: Rs. 9,300–34,800 (Clerk and Accounts Cadre: Rs. 5,200–20,200)

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025

Every year, the UP Police Recruitment Board sets specific eligibility conditions for the Sub Inspector (SI) posts. It covers educational qualifications, age limits, and physical standards.

UP Police SI Age Limit 2025

Age is an important requirement for the UP Police SI recruitment. Candidates must meet the following age criteria:

  • Minimum Age: 21 Years

  • Maximum Age: 28 Years

What is UP Police SI Age Relaxation 2025?

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories will get age relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules. Exact details will be available in the official notification.

UP Police SI Educational Qualification and Nationality 2025

Candidates must fulfill both educational and nationality requirements to be eligible for the UP Police SI post. Check the details below:

Criteria

Details

Educational Qualification

  • A graduation degree from a recognized university in India or an equivalent qualification.

  • Hindi typing in Unicode (Inscript keyboard) with a minimum speed of 25 words per minute.

  • English typing with a minimum speed of 30 words per minute.

  • Hindi shorthand dictation at a minimum speed of 80 words per minute (final merit will depend on accuracy as determined by the UP Police Recruitment Board).

  • Must have passed the "O" Level Computer Examination from NIELIT (formerly DOEACC Society) or an equivalent recognized qualification.

Nationality

  • Must be an Indian citizen.

  • Tibetan refugees who migrated to India before 1 January 1962.

  • Persons of Indian origin who have permanently settled in India from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, or the United Republic of Tanzania.

What Is the Criteria for UP Police SI Physical Standard Test (PST) 2025?

Candidates applying for the UP Police Sub Inspector (SI) post must meet specific physical standards set by the recruitment board. Check the detailed Physical Standard Test (PST) criteria for 2025 in the table below:

Category

Gender

Height Requirements

Chest Requirements

Gen/OBC/SC

Male

Minimum 163 cm

77 cm (unexpanded), 82 cm (expanded)

ST

Male

Minimum 156 cm

75 cm (unexpanded), 80 cm (expanded)

Gen/OBC/SC

Female

Minimum 150 cm

Not Applicable

ST

Female

Minimum 145 cm

Not Applicable

Note: Female candidates must have a minimum weight of 40 kg.

UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 for Medical Test

Apart from meeting educational, age, and physical standards, candidates applying for the UP Police Sub Inspector (SI) post must be in good physical and mental health. The UP Police Recruitment Board conducts a thorough medical examination through a panel of approved doctors to ensure candidates are fit for the demanding duties of policing.

During the medical test, doctors will check past medical history and conduct various tests to ensure there are no health conditions or ongoing treatments that could affect the candidate’s performance.

The following are the medical tests included in UP Police SI Recruitment 2025:

  • Eyesight Test (Vision + Color Blindness)

  • Hearing Test

  • Dental Examination

  • Blood and Urine Tests

  • Hand and Leg Examination

  • Knock Knee Test

  • Flat Feet Test

  • Chest X-Ray

  • Drug Screening

  • Blood Pressure Check

  • Electrocardiogram (ECG)

FAQs

  • What is the physical height for UP Police?
    +
    Minimum height is 163 cm for male (Gen/OBC/SC) and 150 cm for female (Gen/OBC/SC) candidates.
  • Who is eligible for UP SI vacancy 2025?
    +
    Candidates aged 21–28 years with a graduation degree, meeting physical and medical standards, are eligible for UP SI vacancy 2025.

