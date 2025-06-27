UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police will soon release the 2025 notification for the Sub Inspector (SI) exam. Before applying, it is crucial for all candidates to clearly understand the UP Police SI eligibility criteria. This is a mandatory step because only those who meet the eligibility requirements can take part in the recruitment process.
Candidates must know the educational qualifications or the physical standards needed for the SI post. The recruitment board has set these criteria to find candidates who are physically fit and mentally strong, ensuring they can handle the demanding responsibilities of a Sub Inspector
If a candidate does not meet any part of the eligibility criteria, they will not be allowed to apply or proceed in the selection process. This article provides the details about UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025, including educational qualification, age limit and nationality.
UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview
The UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 will be announced with the official notification on the UP Police Recruitment Board’s website. Candidates should review this overview to understand the recruitment process and exam dates before applying.
|
Details
|
Information
|
Recruitment Board
|
UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board
|
Post
|
Sub Inspector
|
Total Vacancies
|
4,543
|
Category
|
Government Jobs
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Online Examination
Document Verification and Physical Standard Test
Computer Typing and Shorthand Test
Detailed Medical Examination
|
Salary
|
Confidential: Rs. 9,300–34,800 (Clerk and Accounts Cadre: Rs. 5,200–20,200)
|
Official Website
|
uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025
Every year, the UP Police Recruitment Board sets specific eligibility conditions for the Sub Inspector (SI) posts. It covers educational qualifications, age limits, and physical standards.
UP Police SI Age Limit 2025
Age is an important requirement for the UP Police SI recruitment. Candidates must meet the following age criteria:
-
Minimum Age: 21 Years
-
Maximum Age: 28 Years
What is UP Police SI Age Relaxation 2025?
Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories will get age relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules. Exact details will be available in the official notification.
UP Police SI Educational Qualification and Nationality 2025
Candidates must fulfill both educational and nationality requirements to be eligible for the UP Police SI post. Check the details below:
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
|
Nationality
|
What Is the Criteria for UP Police SI Physical Standard Test (PST) 2025?
Candidates applying for the UP Police Sub Inspector (SI) post must meet specific physical standards set by the recruitment board. Check the detailed Physical Standard Test (PST) criteria for 2025 in the table below:
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Height Requirements
|
Chest Requirements
|
Gen/OBC/SC
|
Male
|
Minimum 163 cm
|
77 cm (unexpanded), 82 cm (expanded)
|
ST
|
Male
|
Minimum 156 cm
|
75 cm (unexpanded), 80 cm (expanded)
|
Gen/OBC/SC
|
Female
|
Minimum 150 cm
|
Not Applicable
|
ST
|
Female
|
Minimum 145 cm
|
Not Applicable
Note: Female candidates must have a minimum weight of 40 kg.
UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 for Medical Test
Apart from meeting educational, age, and physical standards, candidates applying for the UP Police Sub Inspector (SI) post must be in good physical and mental health. The UP Police Recruitment Board conducts a thorough medical examination through a panel of approved doctors to ensure candidates are fit for the demanding duties of policing.
During the medical test, doctors will check past medical history and conduct various tests to ensure there are no health conditions or ongoing treatments that could affect the candidate’s performance.
The following are the medical tests included in UP Police SI Recruitment 2025:
-
Eyesight Test (Vision + Color Blindness)
-
Hearing Test
-
Dental Examination
-
Blood and Urine Tests
-
Hand and Leg Examination
-
Knock Knee Test
-
Flat Feet Test
-
Chest X-Ray
-
Drug Screening
-
Blood Pressure Check
-
Electrocardiogram (ECG)
