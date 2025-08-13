IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

UP SI Syllabus 2025, Exam Pattern, Syllabus Topics

UP SI Syllabus 2025 is released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) along with the official UP Police SI Notification. Candidates can check the subject-wise syllabus, including key topics and their weightage, to streamline their preparation. Also, download UP Police SI Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 13, 2025, 11:26 IST
UP Police SI Syllabus 2025, Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Topics, Download Syllabus PDF
UP Police SI Syllabus 2025, Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Topics, Download Syllabus PDF

UP Police SI Syllabus: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the official UP Police SI 2025 Notification for the recruitment of 4543 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for UP Police SI Vacancy till 11 September. As thousands of aspirants prepare to secure a SI post, understanding the UP SI syllabus becomes crucial for effective preparation. A well-structured study plan based on the syllabus can help candidates ace the exam and outperform the competition.

UP Police SI Syllabus 2025 is divided into four sections: Reasoning, Numerical & Mental Ability, General Hindi/Computer Knowledge, and General Knowledge. A thorough understanding of the syllabus will help aspirants focus on important topics likely to appear in the exam. This article provides a detailed subject-wise syllabus and exam pattern for the UP Police Bharti, along with a direct link to download the UP Police SI Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English.

UP SI Vacancy 2025 Overview

UPPRPB announced 4543 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander PAC (Male) / Sub Inspector Armed Police (Male), Platoon Commander / Sub Inspector, Special Security Force (Male), Female Sub Inspector NPC (PC) for Female Battalion. Of these, 4242 vacancies are reserved for Civil Police SI, 106 for SI/Platoon Commander, 135 posts for Platoon Commander/Armed Police SI, and 60 posts for SI/Platoon Commander in the Special Security Force.

Posts No. of Vacancies
Sub Inspector Civil Police (Male/Female) 4242
Platoon Commander PAC (Male) / Sub Inspector Armed Police (Male) 106
Platoon Commander / Sub Inspector, Special Security Force (Male) 135
Female Sub Inspector NPC (PC) for Female Battalion 60
Total 4543

UP Police SI Syllabus 2025

With 4543 SI vacancies, the UPPRPB SI recruitment is expected to witness an intense competition among candidates. To ensure success, it is essential to have a thorough understanding of the UP Police SI syllabus. The syllabus acts as a roadmap for aspirants, helping them focus on the right topics and prioritize subjects based on their weightage. Knowing the syllabus in detail will also boost their confidence.

UP SI Syllabus 2025 Overview

Before diving into the subject-wise syllabus, here’s an overview of the UPPRPB syllabus and exam pattern:

UP SI Syllabus 2025 Overview

Recruitment Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

Exam Name

UP Police SI Exam 2025

Mode of Exam

Online

Vacancy

4543

Duration

2.5 hours

No. of Questions

200

Negative Marking

No Negative Marking

Qualifying Marks

Minimum 35 % Marks in each subject & Overall 40% Marks

Selection Process

Online Written Examination

Documentation & Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Syllabus PDF

Candidates can download the UP SI Syllabus 2025 PDF in Hindi & English from the official UPPRPB website or via the direct link provided below. Having the syllabus in PDF format allows aspirants to access it anytime, making it easier to refer to during preparation.

UP Police SI Syllabus PDF Download

UPPRPB SI Exam Pattern 2025

As per the official notification, UP SI exam comprises four sections. It is conducted online and consists of objective-type multiple-choice questions. 

  • Each question carries 2 marks.
  • No negative marking.
  • Minimum Qualifying Marks: 35% in each subject and 40% overall.
Subjects No. Questions Marks Time Duration
General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge 50 100

2.5 hours
General Knowledge/Current Affairs 50 100
Numerical & Mental Ability Test 50 100
Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence Quotient Test/Reasoning 50 100
Total 200 400

UP Police SI Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

The syllabus of UP Police SI is divided into four sections: General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge, Numerical & Mental Ability Test, and Mental Aptitude Test. Here, we have outlined the topics covered in each subject.

UP SI Syllabus Hindi 

The General Hindi section tests candidates on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. A good command of Hindi is essential for securing high marks in this section. Important topics include:

  1. हिंदी और अन्य भारतीय भाषाएँ
  2. हिन्दी वर्णमाला
  3. हिंदी व्याकरण
  4. पर्यायवाची
  5. विलोम शब्द
  6. एकार्थी शब्द
  7. अपठित बोध
  8. तत्सम एवं तदभव
  9. उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय
  10. सन्धि, समास
  11. वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण
  12. लोकोक्तियाँ एवं मुहावरे
  13. त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द
  14. वर्तनी
  15. वाक्य संशोधन
  16. कारक
  17. लिंग
  18. वचन

UPPRPB SI Syllabus for Computer

Through this section, candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their knowledge in Computer. The syllabus will include the following topics:

Operating System and Basics of Windows

Programming Language

Computer Abbreviation

Application of Net Technology

Microsoft Office

Web Design

Basic knowledge of Internet Use

Basic Software and Hardware and their functionalities

Shortcut Keys

Networking

Computer Communication and Internet

WWW and web browsers

Introduction to Multimedia

IT Tools and Business System

UP SI Syllabus 2025 Numerical & Mental Ability

Numerical ability measures a candidate’s mathematical proficiency, while mental ability assesses problem-solving skills. Topics to focus on include:

  • Number System
  • Simplification
  • HCF & LCM
  • Use of Table & Graph
  • Decimal & Fraction
  • Compound and Simple Interest
  • Partnership
  • Profit & Loss, Discount
  • Time & Work, Distance
  • Ratio & Proportion
  • Percentage
  • Mensuration

UP Police SI Syllabus 2025 Mental Ability Test

  1. Logical Diagrams
  2. Symbol-Relationship Interpretation
  3. Codification Perception Test
  4. Word formation Test
  5. Letter and number series
  6. Word and alphabet
  7. Analogy
  8. Common Sense Test
  9. Letter and number coding
  10. Direction sense Test
  11. Logical interpretation of data
  12. The forcefulness of argument
  13. Determining implied meanings

UP Police SI GK Syllabus 2025

This section covers legal and constitutional aspects along with current affairs. Candidates must stay updated on laws and policies relevant to governance. Key topics include:

  • General Science
  • Award and Honours
  • Books and Authors
  • Current Affairs of National & International Importance
  • Indian Politics & Economics
  • Indian History
  • Indian Geography
  • Award and Honours
  • Books and Authors
  • National & International Importance Events
  • Sports News
  • Railway Budget
  • Cyber Crime
  • Social Media Communication
  • Digital Payment, Digital Wallet, and others

Reasoning Syllabus for UP Police SI Exam 2025

This section evaluates logical reasoning and decision-making skills. Regular practice is key to scoring well in this part. Important topics include:

  1. Visual memory
  2. Discrimination
  3. Analogies
  4. Similarities
  5. Differences
  6. Space visualization
  7. Observation, Relationships
  8. Concepts
  9. Blood Relations
  10. Arithmetical reasoning
  11. Verbal and figure classification
  12. Arithmetical number series
  13. Problem-solving
  14. Analysis and Judgment
  15. Decision-making

Preparation Tips for UP SI Syllabus

To excel in the UP Police SI exam, aspirants should follow a well-planned approach:

  • Understand the Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Focus on high-weightage topics, marking schemes and exam trends.
  • Create a Study Schedule: Allocate time for each subject and ensure balanced preparation.
  • Practice Previous Year Papers: Solving previous year question papers helps in understanding the exam pattern.
  • Attempt Mock Tests: Regular mock tests improve time management and accuracy.
  • Stay Updated with Current Affairs: Follow daily news and read newspapers to strengthen the General Knowledge section.
  • Revise Regularly: Make short notes and revise frequently to retain key concepts.

Best Books for UP SI Syllabus

Choosing the right books is essential for thorough preparation. Why so? It helps you cover the curriculum in strategic manner without getting diverted from the main topics. Below is a table listing the best books for each subject in the UP Police SI syllabus:

Subjects Book Name

Author/Publisher
General Hindi  Samanya Hindi

Lucent Publications
General Hindi for Competitive Exams

Arihant Publications
Basic Law/Constitution & General Knowledge   Indian Polity M. Laxmikanth
General Knowledge

Lucent Publications
UP Special GK

Arihant Publications
Numerical & Mental Ability   Quantitative Aptitude R.S. Aggarwal
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Rajesh Verma
Numerical Ability & Mathematical Aptitude RPH Editorial
Mental Aptitude, Intelligence & Reasoning   A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning R.S. Aggarwal
Logical & Analytical Reasoning A.K. Gupta
Mental Aptitude & Reasoning Arihant Experts

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How many subjects are there in UP SI Syllabus?
    +
    The syllabus of UPPRPB SI includes four subjects: General Hindi, Basic Law/Constitution, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/Intelligence/Reasoning.
  • How many subjects are there in UP SI Syllabus?
    +
    The syllabus of UPPRPB SI includes four subjects: General Hindi, Basic Law/Constitution, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/Intelligence/Reasoning.
  • How many papers are there in UP SI Exam?
    +
    UP Police SI exam consists of a single online written exam divided into four sections. Each section carries equal weight, and candidates must qualify in all sections to proceed further.
  • How many papers are there in UP SI Exam?
    +
    UP Police SI exam consists of a single online written exam divided into four sections. Each section carries equal weight, and candidates must qualify in all sections to proceed further.
  • What is UP Police SI Syllabus?
    +
    UP Police SI syllabus 2025 covers General Hindi, Basic Law/Constitution, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/Intelligence/Reasoning. The exam assesses candidates’ knowledge, reasoning, and analytical skills essential for the role.
  • What is UP Police SI Syllabus?
    +
    UP Police SI syllabus 2025 covers General Hindi, Basic Law/Constitution, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/Intelligence/Reasoning. The exam assesses candidates’ knowledge, reasoning, and analytical skills essential for the role.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News