UP Police SI Syllabus: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the official UP Police SI 2025 Notification for the recruitment of 4543 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for UP Police SI Vacancy till 11 September. As thousands of aspirants prepare to secure a SI post, understanding the UP SI syllabus becomes crucial for effective preparation. A well-structured study plan based on the syllabus can help candidates ace the exam and outperform the competition. UP Police SI Syllabus 2025 is divided into four sections: Reasoning, Numerical & Mental Ability, General Hindi/Computer Knowledge, and General Knowledge. A thorough understanding of the syllabus will help aspirants focus on important topics likely to appear in the exam. This article provides a detailed subject-wise syllabus and exam pattern for the UP Police Bharti, along with a direct link to download the UP Police SI Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English.

UP SI Vacancy 2025 Overview UPPRPB announced 4543 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander PAC (Male) / Sub Inspector Armed Police (Male), Platoon Commander / Sub Inspector, Special Security Force (Male), Female Sub Inspector NPC (PC) for Female Battalion. Of these, 4242 vacancies are reserved for Civil Police SI, 106 for SI/Platoon Commander, 135 posts for Platoon Commander/Armed Police SI, and 60 posts for SI/Platoon Commander in the Special Security Force. Posts No. of Vacancies Sub Inspector Civil Police (Male/Female) 4242 Platoon Commander PAC (Male) / Sub Inspector Armed Police (Male) 106 Platoon Commander / Sub Inspector, Special Security Force (Male) 135 Female Sub Inspector NPC (PC) for Female Battalion 60 Total 4543 UP Police SI Syllabus 2025

With 4543 SI vacancies, the UPPRPB SI recruitment is expected to witness an intense competition among candidates. To ensure success, it is essential to have a thorough understanding of the UP Police SI syllabus. The syllabus acts as a roadmap for aspirants, helping them focus on the right topics and prioritize subjects based on their weightage. Knowing the syllabus in detail will also boost their confidence. UP SI Syllabus 2025 Overview Before diving into the subject-wise syllabus, here’s an overview of the UPPRPB syllabus and exam pattern: UP SI Syllabus 2025 Overview Recruitment Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Exam Name UP Police SI Exam 2025 Mode of Exam Online Vacancy 4543 Duration 2.5 hours No. of Questions 200 Negative Marking No Negative Marking Qualifying Marks Minimum 35 % Marks in each subject & Overall 40% Marks Selection Process Online Written Examination Documentation & Physical Standard Test (PST) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Official Website uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Syllabus PDF Candidates can download the UP SI Syllabus 2025 PDF in Hindi & English from the official UPPRPB website or via the direct link provided below. Having the syllabus in PDF format allows aspirants to access it anytime, making it easier to refer to during preparation. UP Police SI Syllabus PDF Download UPPRPB SI Exam Pattern 2025 As per the official notification, UP SI exam comprises four sections. It is conducted online and consists of objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each question carries 2 marks.

No negative marking.

Minimum Qualifying Marks: 35% in each subject and 40% overall. Subjects No. Questions Marks Time Duration General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge 50 100 2.5 hours General Knowledge/Current Affairs 50 100 Numerical & Mental Ability Test 50 100 Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence Quotient Test/Reasoning 50 100 Total 200 400

UP Police SI Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise The syllabus of UP Police SI is divided into four sections: General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge, Numerical & Mental Ability Test, and Mental Aptitude Test. Here, we have outlined the topics covered in each subject. UP SI Syllabus Hindi The General Hindi section tests candidates on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. A good command of Hindi is essential for securing high marks in this section. Important topics include: हिंदी और अन्य भारतीय भाषाएँ हिन्दी वर्णमाला हिंदी व्याकरण पर्यायवाची विलोम शब्द एकार्थी शब्द अपठित बोध तत्सम एवं तदभव उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय सन्धि, समास वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण लोकोक्तियाँ एवं मुहावरे त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द वर्तनी वाक्य संशोधन कारक लिंग वचन UPPRPB SI Syllabus for Computer Through this section, candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their knowledge in Computer. The syllabus will include the following topics:

Operating System and Basics of Windows Programming Language Computer Abbreviation Application of Net Technology Microsoft Office Web Design Basic knowledge of Internet Use Basic Software and Hardware and their functionalities Shortcut Keys Networking Computer Communication and Internet WWW and web browsers Introduction to Multimedia IT Tools and Business System UP SI Syllabus 2025 Numerical & Mental Ability Numerical ability measures a candidate’s mathematical proficiency, while mental ability assesses problem-solving skills. Topics to focus on include: Number System

Simplification

HCF & LCM

Use of Table & Graph

Decimal & Fraction

Compound and Simple Interest

Partnership

Profit & Loss, Discount

Time & Work, Distance

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Mensuration

UP Police SI Syllabus 2025 Mental Ability Test Logical Diagrams Symbol-Relationship Interpretation Codification Perception Test Word formation Test Letter and number series Word and alphabet Analogy Common Sense Test Letter and number coding Direction sense Test Logical interpretation of data The forcefulness of argument Determining implied meanings UP Police SI GK Syllabus 2025 This section covers legal and constitutional aspects along with current affairs. Candidates must stay updated on laws and policies relevant to governance. Key topics include: General Science

Award and Honours

Books and Authors

Current Affairs of National & International Importance

Indian Politics & Economics

Indian History

Indian Geography

National & International Importance Events

Sports News

Railway Budget

Cyber Crime

Social Media Communication

Digital Payment, Digital Wallet, and others

Reasoning Syllabus for UP Police SI Exam 2025 This section evaluates logical reasoning and decision-making skills. Regular practice is key to scoring well in this part. Important topics include: Visual memory Discrimination Analogies Similarities Differences Space visualization Observation, Relationships Concepts Blood Relations Arithmetical reasoning Verbal and figure classification Arithmetical number series Problem-solving Analysis and Judgment Decision-making Preparation Tips for UP SI Syllabus To excel in the UP Police SI exam, aspirants should follow a well-planned approach: Understand the Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Focus on high-weightage topics, marking schemes and exam trends.

Create a Study Schedule: Allocate time for each subject and ensure balanced preparation.

Practice Previous Year Papers: Solving previous year question papers helps in understanding the exam pattern.

Attempt Mock Tests : Regular mock tests improve time management and accuracy.

Stay Updated with Current Affairs : Follow daily news and read newspapers to strengthen the General Knowledge section.

Revise Regularly: Make short notes and revise frequently to retain key concepts.