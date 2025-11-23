Top 10 Most Visited Websites in the U.S. [2025]: Check List Here!

Most visited website in the U.S.: The internet continues to shape how people work, shop, learn, and communicate, and the websites we visit most often reveal a lot about our daily habits. In 2025, Americans are spending more time online than ever, whether it’s searching for information, streaming videos, connecting on social platforms, or using AI tools for work.
According to new data from Similarweb, a handful of major platforms continue to dominate the digital landscape. Google remains firmly at the top, drawing billions of visits every month. Meanwhile, fast-growing platforms like ChatGPT have secured a place among long-established giants such as YouTube, Facebook, and Amazon.
These rankings highlight both the changing nature of online behaviour and the strong presence of tech companies that have become part of everyday life.
Most Visited Websites in the U.S.
Below is a clear list of the top 10 most visited websites in the United States as of July 2025.
|
Rank
|
Website
|
Visits
|
1
|
|
16.2 billion
|
2
|
YouTube
|
5.7 billion
|
3
|
|
2.6 billion
|
4
|
Amazon
|
2.5 billion
|
5
|
|
2 billion
|
6
|
Bing
|
1.6 billion
|
7
|
Yahoo
|
1.6 billion
|
8
|
|
1.1 billion
|
9
|
X (formerly Twitter)
|
1 billion
|
10
|
ChatGPT
|
864 million
Google remains the most visited website in the United States, with over 16 billion monthly visits. Its traffic grew more than 3% month-over-month, showing that search remains a central part of online activity.
-
YouTube
YouTube continues to be America’s favourite video platform. With billions of monthly views, it remains a major destination for entertainment, education, and news.
Despite rising competition, Facebook still holds a strong user base and remains one of the most visited social platforms in the country.
-
Amazon
Amazon’s massive traffic reflects the continued popularity of online shopping. The platform also recorded a strong monthly growth of 9.7%.
Reddit remains a hub for community discussions, niche interests, and real-time conversations on a wide range of topics.
