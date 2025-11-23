Top 10 Most Visited Websites in the U.S. [2025]: Check List Here!

Most visited website in the U.S.: The internet continues to shape how people work, shop, learn, and communicate, and the websites we visit most often reveal a lot about our daily habits. In 2025, Americans are spending more time online than ever, whether it’s searching for information, streaming videos, connecting on social platforms, or using AI tools for work.

According to new data from Similarweb, a handful of major platforms continue to dominate the digital landscape. Google remains firmly at the top, drawing billions of visits every month. Meanwhile, fast-growing platforms like ChatGPT have secured a place among long-established giants such as YouTube, Facebook, and Amazon.

These rankings highlight both the changing nature of online behaviour and the strong presence of tech companies that have become part of everyday life.